Alarm as operating theatre at hospital shutdown

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated June 16 2024 - 10:44am, first published 7:00am
Operations have been put on hold after the closure of the surgical theatre at Corowa hospital.
Operations have been put on hold after the closure of the surgical theatre at Corowa hospital.

THE closure of the operating theatre at Corowa's hospital has prompted Albury MP Justin Clancy to seek an explanation from NSW Health Minister Ryan Park.

