Alarm as operating theatre at hospital shutdown

THE closure of the operating theatre at Corowa's hospital has prompted Albury MP Justin Clancy to seek an explanation from NSW Health Minister Ryan Park.
The Border Mail was told at the weekend the surgical hub at Corowa Health Service had been shut down recently because of concerns about the adequacy of filters as part of its air conditioning system.
"(My) understanding through the community is that it is related to the surgical theatre and the requirement for repairs there, but....I think some clarity and some assurance, as well as the commitment for the re-opening of the theatre, is critical," Mr Clancy said.
Federation Council deputy mayor Shaun Whitechurch, who lives at Corowa, said he had been told the spur for closure was an air conditioning issue which was deemed unsatisfactory following a recent audit.
"It could be out for six weeks until they can get it fixed," Cr Whitechurch said.
Mr Clancy said he learnt of the closure on June 7 and had contacted Mr Park's office last week.
"It's concerning to hear these reports and we have already reached out to the minister to gain an understanding and have sought an assurance that it is only just temporary," he said.
"Also our concern is in terms of the hospital staff and the impact it will have on them and the potential loss of visiting surgeons."
The Border Mail understands up to 25 patients may be affected by the halt to operations in the short term and there is the possibility they may have to be referred to Wagga or Albury hospitals which are already subject to pressures.
Federation Council mayor Pat Bourke said he had been contacted by those that work at the hospital with concerns.
The health service comes under the administration of the Wagga-based Murrumbidgee Local Health District and Cr Bourke said he planned to seek an explanation from its chief executive Jill Ludford in coming days.
He noted the potential for flow-on impacts to Albury Wodonga Health which is already under strain with ambulances heavily ramped in recent weeks.
The Border Mail has contacted the Murrumbidgee health service for comment.
The Corowa Health Service has 24-hour accident and emergency care, 53 beds in its hospital and 31 beds for residential aged care.
In November 2021, the Murrumbidgee Local Health District halted some surgery, radiography and outpatient treatment at Corowa hospital due to positive COVID tests and also suffered staff difficulties during the pandemic.
Corowa hospital was founded in 1893 with the health district staging a morning tea in November 2018 to mark its 125th anniversary.
