The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

It was a scoring fest as North Albury and Myrtleford produced a shootout

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated June 16 2024 - 11:38am, first published June 15 2024 - 9:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Albury's Archer Gardiner looks to explode away against Myrtleford on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire
North Albury's Archer Gardiner looks to explode away against Myrtleford on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire

North Albury is on the verge of breaking a nine-year finals drought after producing a mature 51-point win over an ill-disciplined Myrtleford in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.