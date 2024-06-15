Baby Giants starting to blossom after claiming prized scalp of Bulldogs

Emerging force Rand-Walbundrie-Walla Giants remain in the hunt for a prized top-two finish after notching an impressive 27-point win over Jindera at Walbundrie on Saturday.
Giants co-coach Daniel Athanitis put the acid on his players that it was time to 'put up or shut up' during the week in the lead-up to the clash and a golden opportunity to make a statement.
The young Giants accepted the challenge in emphatic fashions to notch their biggest win of the season so far in claiming the prized scalp of the second-placed Bulldogs.
With less than a kick separating the two sides at the final break, the home side finished full of running to boot five goals to one to run out convincing winners 11.10 (76) to 7.7 (49).
The victory was not only their biggest scalp so far this season but also a huge confidence boost ahead of another massive clash against Holbrook this week.
The Giants and the Brookers clashed in the preliminary final last season and if they can reverse the result they suddenly become the most credible challenger to flag favourite Osborne.
After a shock loss to Billabong Crows in round five, the Giants' only other defeat was against the Tigers.
Athanitis said the victory against the Bulldogs would inject a healthy dose of self-confidence as the countdown to finals begins.
"I was happy to go on the record during the week that this was a huge clash for both sides and that we needed to make a statement against a flag contender," Athanitis said.
"We prepared the same as any other match in regards to planning and obviously they were missing some quality players.
"But every club has got players missing at this time of the year and we are no different.
"The thing that I was most happy about was how we were able to finish the game.
"I thought we didn't play that well in the first-half but we were still up by a point and that sort of told me that we were going alright.
"We then got the momentum in that third-quarter and we were able to get 15-points up before they responded with two late goals.
"But I knew if we were within arms-reach at that last break our fitness would hopefully tell the tale.
"I think we were able to prove that by kicking five goals to one."
In a see-sawing clash both sides went goal for goal in the first-half with only a point separating the two sides at half-time.
The Giants gained the momentum during the third-term through the young legs of Ashton Talbot and Nick Kohlhagen who continually found space on the wide expanses of Walbundrie.
The Bulldogs were also struggling to find a reliable avenue to goal with Joel Merkel blanketing Trent Castles who looked dangerous in the first-half with two goals.
Two late goals to Bulldogs midfielder Sam Crawshaw including one right on the stroke of the three-quarter-time siren handed the visitors the momentum.
With the match-up for grabs Jack Kotzur and Jai Green bobbed-up with two crucial goals in the first seven minutes of the final-quarter to hand the Giants some breathing space.
Giants recruits Matt Grantham and Fraser Elliott sealed the win midway through the term with two further goals.
Crawshaw was able to kick his third goal in junk time to emerge as the Bulldogs' best player but it was too little too late for the visitors.
Fittingly, young gun Talbot iced the match with the final goal of the contest to celebrate one of the best displays of his blossoming career.
Talbot won the Giants' thirds best and fairest two years ago when they won the flag and the speedster is among the quickest players in the competition.
Adding further merit to the win, the Giants went into the clash without Albury recruit Oscar Hayes alongside Tom Holman and Mitch Thomas.
The Bulldogs were missing coach Joel Mackie, Luke Garland, Zach Bye and Alex Rowe from their best 22.
