It's not often you hear an opposition coach say this about a team

Myrtleford coach Craig Millar says the Ovens and Murray Football League hasn't paid the emerging North Albury enough recognition.
Millar made his comments after the Hoppers moved into second position with a 51-point win on Saturday.
"You can clearly see why they're second, I feel like the competition has got to pay more respect to North Albury because they're a really good footy team," he explained.
"They have role players and they play as a team, they have a clear game plan and they stick to it.
"Their good players get to work when needed."
Forward Nathan Dennis did just that, kicking five goals in a best on ground performance.
"He's a really good and smart player, moves really well and works hard, but hits the scoreboard really well," Hoppers' coach Tim Broomhead suggested.
Dennis's haul equalled his best output since joining North at the start of last season.
He became the first North Wagga player in 30 years to win the Farrer Football League's goalkicking in 2022.
At 183cms, Dennis is a medium-sized forward, but he's capable of playing taller.
"It's not too bad when you get that smaller match-up, you can go one-on-one and with a bigger opponent, you can take them on a lead," he suggested.
The Hoppers also celebrated a special moment in the final quarter when Cooper McIntosh kicked his first senior goal as the entire team rushed to congratulate him.
North now has a seven-three win-loss record with eight matches left.
In the last four completed seasons - 2020 and 2021 were abandoned, due to COVID - the most wins a team needed to make finals was 10.
Given Corowa-Rutherglen (round 12) and Wodonga Raiders (round 13) are bankable wins, recent history shows the Hoppers might need only one more win outside those games, if that, to play finals for the first time since 2015.
The split round continues on Saturday, June 22, with Lavington at home against Raiders and Wodonga hosting Yarrawonga, while the highly anticipated Wangaratta Rovers-Wangaratta derby is on Sunday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.