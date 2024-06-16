The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Shopping spree was all about thieving, but came undone at his third store

By Albury Court
June 16 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shoplifter Bryce Russell Clarke has been convicted in Albury Local Court over a thieving spree at the Albury Homemaker Centre.
Shoplifter Bryce Russell Clarke has been convicted in Albury Local Court over a thieving spree at the Albury Homemaker Centre.

As he wandered from one store to the next, thieving from shelves, CCTV cameras captured his every move.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.