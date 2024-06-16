Shopping spree was all about thieving, but came undone at his third store

As he wandered from one store to the next, thieving from shelves, CCTV cameras captured his every move.
It left Bryce Russell Clarke with little option but to plead guilty when he fronted Albury Local Court.
Added to that, when police arrived and searched him outside at the Albury Homemaker Centre on Borella Road in East Albury, Clarke was still in possession of the items.
Defence lawyer Sascha McCorriston submitted to magistrate Melissa Humphreys that it was "certainly" a "very silly" series of offences committed by her client.
Ms McCorriston said the thefts occurred in three stores "in a quick period of time".
She said given all the stolen items were recovered, there had been "no loss to the businesses".
Ms McCorriston said Clarke was effectively homeless, though had secured temporary accommodation through Housing NSW.
Clarke, 22, of Kestrel Street, North Albury, was convicted and placed on a seven-month conditional release order after making his admissions to the three shoplifting charges.
The court was told Clarke attended the Anaconda store on April 28 about 9.30am.
He walked along several aisles then selected a pair of O'Neill sunglasses valued at $139.95 and another product valued at $35.95.
"The accused placed the items in his jacket and left the store," police said.
About 12.30pm, Clarke walked into the nearby BCF store and picked up a Zippo lighter valued at $60, placing this in his pocket and walking back out.
An hour later he entered the Supercheap Auto store, selected as $60 blow torch and put this in a bag he was carrying.
He then continued to walk around the store.
About 2pm, police arrived after receiving information that Clarke had not left.
They stopped him and asked him to accompany them outside, where a search uncovered all that he had stolen.
Police said each of the three thefts was captured on CCTV.
Ms Humphreys said all were "opportunistic example" of such offences.
"They are not items of necessity," she said of his loot that day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.