Hawks and Bulldogs boosted by the inclusion of Barber and Rampal

Premiership fancy Kiewa-Sandy Creek survived a hard-fought encounter against a dangerous Thurgoona to secure a tenacious 18-point victory at Thurgoona on Saturday.
The Bulldogs have threatened to claim a big scalp all season and pushed both Yackandandah and Beechworth at home earlier in the year.
The Bulldogs had another sniff of an upset against the Hawks after they established a two goal lead at the main break.
Luke Gerecke was providing a focal point in attack for the home side on his way to a six goal haul while Nick Brennan was rock solid in defence for the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs were also buoyed by the inclusion of Barton medallist Michael Rampal who played his first senior match of the season.
Rampal was thrown into the deep end on his return and forced to ruck in the absence of injured Bulldogs Tom Osmotherly and Spencer Wungluck.
Despite giving away plenty of height and weight to big Hawk Tristan Mann, Rampal provided a contest in the ruck with his athleticism and was able to win his fair share of the Sherrin at ground level.
With the match-up for grabs in the second-half, the Hawks' class players in Nic Carney, Jacob Barber, Jack Haugen, Alex Daly, Connor Newnham and Dillon Blaszczyk all lifted their work-rate.
They booted nine goals to five in the second-half to eventually prevail 15.13 (103) to 13.7 (85).
Carney kept Bulldogs spearhead Jake Bruce to two goals while Barber proved to be a welcome addition to the Hawks' midfield.
Barber was playing his first match this season and boasts plenty of O&M experience with Wodonga and returned to his junior club this season for the first time since 2017.
Jacob is the son of Hawks legend Robbie, who is the games record holder after playing more than 350-matches in the brown and gold and is a triple best and fairest winner.
Robbie also finished runner-up on six occasions.
Jacob looms as an important piece in Hawks' coach Zac Fulford's premiership puzzle to add to an already classy midfield comprising Haugen, Blaszczyk and Josh Hicks.
Fulford was relieved to emerge with another crucial four points which kept the fourth-placed Hawks in the hunt for a top-three finish with eight rounds remaining.
"Full-credit to Thurgoona who are a dangerous proposition this season, especially at home," Fulford said.
"It was also a credit to our playing group how they were able to respond after being challenged, especially in that first-half.
"I never went into the clash expecting anything but a hard-fought game and knew it was going to be tight and come down to the team who made the most of their opportunities.
"I have a healthy level of respect for Thurgoona and we got what we expected in terms of the Bulldogs' performance."
Trailing by two goals at the main break, Fulford said the message was to be cleaner with their disposal during his half-time address.
"We just needed to tidy up a few things and I thought our ball use had dropped off in that first-half," he said.
"The way we were trying to get the ball out of the contest and move it across the ground, needed to change slightly.
"Once we were a bit cleaner and used our hands around the contest, the response in the third term when we kicked five goals to one was pleasing."
The Hawks went into the clash without Hicks who has been missing since round 2 with a fractured thumb.
Fulford said the classy midfielder was still a month away from returning.
The Hawks are also hoping star forward Jamie Paul will play in the second-half of the season.
Paul played the first two matches of the season before returning to Western Australia where he has played a further six matches.
The inclusion of Paul could have a huge bearing on the Hawks' premiership aspirations as a strong marking target deep in attack and his ability to hit the scoreboard.
"We are still working through whether Jamie will play for us and we should know within the next week and have an outcome by the end of the month," Fulford said.
"Jamie just needs to see how things line-up with his work and a few other things so we are still hopeful that it comes to fruition."
