The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Hawks and Bulldogs boosted by the inclusion of Barber and Rampal

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
June 16 2024 - 12:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hawks star Connor Newnham booted three goals against the Bulldogs at Thurgoona on Saturday. Picture by Mark Jesser
Hawks star Connor Newnham booted three goals against the Bulldogs at Thurgoona on Saturday. Picture by Mark Jesser

Premiership fancy Kiewa-Sandy Creek survived a hard-fought encounter against a dangerous Thurgoona to secure a tenacious 18-point victory at Thurgoona on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.