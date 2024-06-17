When singing floats the gravy boat: Border quartet makes it to the very top

When four Border a cappella artists met together for the first time over a roast dinner, it was only fitting they would call themselves Good Gravy.
Cameron Walls, Jeremy Kerr, Joel Bartholomaeus and James Strachan have been a quartet since early 2019 and always had their eyes set on singing competitively.
After placing fourth at the Victorian regional contest of Barbershop Harmony Australia in March, the group has qualified for the nationals on the Gold Coast in September.
Walls, of Wodonga, said they were looking forward to showcasing their talents in Queensland.
"I think what we learned going down to regionals is that you have still got to have fun and show that you're performing and bringing the audience along with you like we do normally," he said.
"So a big focus in preparation now is still being true to who we are as performers and having fun along the way."
He said across the next few years the group would be working on entering the international barbershop competition in the US.
Walls said a common misconception was that such singing was not as exciting, but they performed a variety of genres from pop to "old-school".
For the national Barbershop Harmony Festival, the quartet will have to wow judges in the semi-finals with a choice of two songs.
If the Border singers place in the top 12, they will have to sing two different songs to vie for the podium.
Good Gravy has performed across the Border for community events, birthday parties, private corporate events, carols and done some busking and Valentine's Day sing-a-grams.
Bartholomaeus, of Walla, began singing a cappella in university, but has never been in a competition against other barbershops previously.
"It's pretty exciting, to be involved in the barbershop scene, the community within Australia and seeing what that's like," he said.
He said Good Gravy was something of a wild card, as it was uncommon to have a quartet that was unaffiliated with any chorus or similar.
Bartholomaeus said nationals were about focusing on the technical side of the performances.
"Even though it's still three months out, we want to really take that time to fine tune as much as we can; our movements, our sound, our vowels, our pitch," he said.
"Everything needs to be perfectly in sync."
The group had established itself as a comedy quartet, creating parodies and making fun of themselves.
"We sort of played it safe because it was the first time we've ever done it (regionals) down in Melbourne with some more traditional barbershop songs," Bartholomaeus said.
"But the advice that we were kind of given now qualifying for nationals is to be ourselves."
The group meets once a week in preparation for the competition.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.