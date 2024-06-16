North East set for major housing expansion: Over 30,000 new homes by 2051

The Victorian government plans to build 30,700 new homes in north-east Victoria by 2051.
On Sunday, June 16, Premier Jacinta Allan and Planning Minister Sonya Kilkenny announced their proposed housing targets for local government areas, which they say could lead to the construction of 2.5 million new homes across the state by 2051.
"To give industry the confidence they need to get on and build, we need Government and all councils working towards the same goal: more homes for Victorians - in the right places," Ms Allan said.
Under the draft targets, the number of homes in Wodonga will increase from 18,900 in 2023 to 33,300 in 2051 - a rise of 76 per cent.
Wangaratta Council is tasked with accommodating 5700 new homes by 2051, while Moira Shire will need to provide space for 4300 new dwellings.
Indigo Shire will see 3000 new homes, Alpine Shire 1700, and Benalla Council 1600.
The housing targets are part of Labor's ambitious plan to build 800,000 homes over the next 10 years.
However, the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics data shows only 11,071 homes were approved for construction in Victoria in the first three months of 2024, putting the state on track to approve fewer than 45,000 this year.
To accomplish these ambitious targets, council's are being urged to unlock space for more homes by proposing changes to local planning rules.
The government will kick off consultation with councils on Monday, June 17, with the final housing targets expected to be in planning schemes by the end of the year.
"We want to work in partnership with councils to build more homes in the areas where people want to live - close to the people they love and the things they love to do," Ms Kilkenny said.
Wodonga, Wangaratta, Alpine and Indigo councils were contacted for comment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.