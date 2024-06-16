The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Committal to District Court next step in case of accused ex-motel arsonist

By Albury Court
Updated June 16 2024 - 3:16pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Firefighters at the scene of the blaze at the former Coach House Motel in Lavington on July 31, 2023.
Firefighters at the scene of the blaze at the former Coach House Motel in Lavington on July 31, 2023.

A Lavington man accused of setting fire to a former motel in the suburb is expected to be soon committed to the District Court in Albury.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.