Committal to District Court next step in case of accused ex-motel arsonist

A Lavington man accused of setting fire to a former motel in the suburb is expected to be soon committed to the District Court in Albury.
Luke Anthony Tyrell has appeared in Albury Local Court for a brief mention of a series of charges laid in the wake of the mid-2023 blaze.
Defence lawyer Glenn Moody told magistrate Sally McLaughlin that the case would be ready for a committal - for trial or sentence - on July 2, 2024.
Tyrell, 29, made no comment during the mention of his case.
Bail was continued for Tyrell, who initially after his arrest - soon after allegedly setting fire to the former Coach House Motel on July 31 - made no application for bail.
He then spent about a month in custody.
Firefighters were called to the site about 11am, with the blaze gutting the motel.
Large plumes of smoke could be seen from some distance away.
Tyrell is facing three charges of damage property by fire or explosion over the incident, along with three domestic violence-related charges of intimidation, malicious damage break and enter commit serious indictable offence, possess a prohibited drug and destroying property with intention of endangering life.
The property had operated as a motel until closing after the Hume Highway bypass of Albury was built in the mid-2000s.
It has since been used for individual residential rentals.
