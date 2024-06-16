The Border Mail
Landlord faces $65K loss, lawyer says tenant exploiting rental law changes

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
Updated June 17 2024 - 7:36am, first published 4:00am
Lena Anderson has launched appeals in the Supreme Court over recent VCAT orders to evict her from 26 Benson Street in Benalla. Picture supplied
A Benalla tenant who hasn't paid rent in more than 17 months is exploiting changes to the Residential Tenancies Act to justify her decision to stop paying rent, a lawyer says.

Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

