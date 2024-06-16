Big talent, dreams and a golden guitar: Jack takes on country music world

Jack Gregory has been strumming on his guitar and catching the attention of an audience since he was only five-years-old.
Now 14, the Staghorn Flat teenager's lifeblood is country music.
When he heard he had received a scholarship to the CMAA Academy Of Country Music junior academy, it was a dream come true.
"One night, mum was tearing up," he said.
"And I was like, 'what's wrong mum? What's wrong'?
"And she took me around in my garden and she told me this.
"She told me that I'd made it through to the Country Music Academy and I started crying and yeah, it was pretty much my dream."
Jack, a songwriter, singer and guitarist, received the Robyn Johnson memorial scholarship for the academy.
The seven-day program from Sunday, July 14, to Saturday, July 20, is designed to develop the talents of aspiring artists and musicians and is an opportunity to broaden their horizons and learn from leading specialists in the industry.
Jack said after the program he would begin recording his songs to release on Spotify and hoped the academy would assist him in further developing his songwriting.
He is no stranger to Tamworth, having performed at the Tamworth Country Music Festival in January on the tailgate stage and opening for country music artists Billie-Jo Porter and Colin Lillie.
Last year, he was asked by Yackandandah entertainer Pete Denahy to attend the Golden Guitar Awards and walk down the red carpet with him.
Jack said no one else in his family was a musician, but he looked up to his grandfather, who died from brain cancer more than two years ago.
"My pop was my biggest inspiration, he liked to go fishing," he said.
"So it's kind of where it all started with my first song, Big Fish."
Busking since he was seven and always entering competitions and talent quests, Jack said he didn't really feel the nerves when he was up on stage and loved being encouraged by his audiences and seeing people clap along.
Jack enjoys listening to Australian and American country music artists, including Cody Johnson and Luke Combs.
"My biggest dream is to play in a stadium full of people sold out," he said.
His mother, Krystal Wilson, will be going with him to the academy to learn more about the music industry and to develop her management skills for Jack's career.
"I've known for a long time that this is where Jack will head," she said.
"You know, after I bought him that guitar when he was five-years-old he used to think he was on the big stage and have his little concert at such a young age.
"And now seeing him up there on stage, I am obviously a proud mum but I can see he's going to be pretty big."
Jack is often seen playing gigs around the Border and is set to be this year's special guest at Howlong Has Talent Quest.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.