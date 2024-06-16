Swans forced to dig deep to secure three goal win over the plucky Cats

Reigning premier Chiltern survived a huge scare before escaping with a hard-fought 18-point win over Rutherglen at Rutherglen on Saturday.
The Cats stuck with their more fancied opponent for the first three quarters mainly through the efforts of co-coach Dylan Van Berlo alongside Reed Bonat and Tory Oats.
Scores were level at the final break at 6.4 apiece with both sides struggling to kick goals.
The Swans were forced to reshuffle their attack in the absence of spearhead Mark Doolan (hamstring), Ethan Boxall, Jake Cooper and Luke Daly.
Despite the lack of firepower, the Swans were able to lift in the final term having nine scoring shots to one to eventually win 9.10 (64) to 7.4 (46).
Premiership coach Brad Hibberson who booted three goals knew pre-match that the Cats would prove to be a tough nut to crack on their home deck.
"Credit to Rutherglen, they are a young, fit side who play their home ground pretty well," Hibberson said.
"They are a fairly disciplined side that stick to their game plan and have improved a lot compared to last year.
"They have got some talented players in the co-coach Van Berlo alongside the Tanner boys and Jarryd Hatton who can be damaging if you don't get your match-ups right.
"Reed Bonat is another good player as well."
Van Berlo played predominantly in the ruck but was also able to frustrate the Swans forwards by dropping back into defence and taking plenty of grabs to help relieve the pressure.
The Swans' tally of nine goals was their lowest winning score so far this season.
Hibberson said the Cats' defensive mindset made scoring difficult especially without four of their main avenues to goal.
"We probably didn't kick as straight as we would have liked and a few of the boys were off," he said.
"But the way the Cats played and clogged our forward line made scoring difficult.
"So it made the match a bit of a grind and I was talking to a few players from opposition clubs that have said the same thing about the Cats, they force you into a grind to win the game."
With the game in the balance at the last change, co-captain Ben Mason, Kyle Cooper and Fin Lappin were able to lift to ensure the Swans notched their ninth win of the season.
The Swans host Dederang-Mt Beauty this weekend to complete the first round.
They then face Beechworth, Kiewa-Sandy Creek and Thurgoona in a three-week stretch which is likely to have a huge bearing on whether they can secure the double chance in September.
"It was a relief to win because any slip-up against a side outside the top-five could cost you the double chance with the top-four being so tight," Hibberson said.
"Every week from now on you have to be on because after this week we start the second round and we play all the flag contenders again.
"Especially Kiewa and us, we have got a harder draw in comparison to Beechworth and Yackandandah.
"Thurgoona at Thurgoona is another danger game that we will have to be wary of.
"Hopefully we will start getting close to full-strength in the coming weeks, get on a bit of a roll in the countdown to finals and secure that double chance.
"At this stage we should get Doolan, Boxall and Cooper back before we play Beechworth in a fortnight.
"But in saying that we seem to get two back and then lose another three at the minute but we are lucky that we have got good depth."
