Lips to breathalyser but failed to blow, repeatedly, so man got arrested

A middle-aged Lavington man described as an alcoholic at the time he attacked his elderly mother now faces sentence on serious drink-driving related offences.
Andrew John Freeman was repeatedly asked to provide a sample of his breath after being pulled over by police.
But each time he placed the breathalyser to his lips he made no effort to blow.
As a result, Freeman was charged with two counts of refusing or failing to submit to a breath test - along with a charge of driving while licence suspended.
For the purpose of sentencing, the breath test charges are rated as being of the same degree of seriousness as having a high-range prescribed concentration of alcohol.
Freeman pleaded guilty to the charges when his case went before Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin.
In March, 2023, Freeman was given 10 months' jail on charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intimidation and three charges of contravening an apprehended violence order.
That was over an incident two months' earlier where he slammed a door on his 83-year-old mother's left arm as well as pushing her to the floor of her North Albury home. She suffered bruises to her arm.
Freeman then stood over her and threatened to inflict another assault
Freeman had just returned home - he was staying with his mother at the time - when he was asked if he had been drinking alcohol, which would have put him in breach of an apprehended domestic violence order.
The court heard at the time how she got to her feet and "as best she could" ran to the front door to try to escape her home.
Freeman avoided a jail cell after he was ordered to complete the sentence by way of an intensive corrections order in the community.
Police told Ms McLaughlin that the refuse breath test charges stemmed from an incident on April 1, 2024.
Freeman was driving a blue Mitsubishi Pajero south along Sackville Street, Albury, when he was directed by police into a stationary breath-testing station about 12.50pm.
This was located about 50 metres north of Poole Street.
"(Freeman) continued to drive towards police at about 30kmh, failing to acknowledge the direction to pull over to the kerb," police said.
When again told to stop, Freeman did so in the middle of the road. He only moved to the kerb after they asked him once again.
The court was told that Freeman had bloodshot eyes, smelt "strongly" of alcohol "and was unable to follow instructions".
When asked what time he last had a drink, he replied: "Nine o'clock last night."
Police said Freeman was then asked to submit to a breath test.
"He slid his lips around the tube, however, he did not exhale air from his lungs."
When asked to try again, Freeman failed again.
"He was informed," police said, "if he did not submit to the breath test he would be arrested."
But Freeman was on repeat cycle, putting his lips around the breathalyser tube but without exhaling air from his lungs.
Police told him his driver's licence was now suspended, then checks revealed he last held a licence in Queensland that had expired on March 21, 2021.
Defence lawyer Glenn Moody asked for an adjournment so he could obtain further material in aid of Freeman's case.
Freeman will be sentenced on July 3.
