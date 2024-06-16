Demons on track to play finals after upset win over the Power

A resurgent Lockhart is a step closer to securing their first finals berth in more than a decade after overcoming a disappointing CDHBU by 30-points at Lockhart on Saturday.
The Demons last contested finals in 2009 but sit sixth at the half-way point of the season with a 5-4 record after their 13.9 (87) to 8.9 (57) victory over the Power.
The Power were touted to be one of the league's biggest improvers this season after contesting finals last year and attracting a stack of recruits over the off-season.
However, apart from an upset win over Holbrook in round 3, the Power have failed to live up to the hype so far of being a legitimate finals contender capable of progressing deep into September.
In contrast the resurgent Demons, who didn't win a match two years ago, have emerged as a dangerous wildcard capable of springing an upset, especially on their home deck.
Osborne, Jindera, Holbrook and RWW Giants all look guaranteed a finals berth leaving CDHBU, Lockhart and Henty to jostle for the remaining two-spots up for grabs inside the top-six.
After an even opening quarter, the Demons broke the contest open during the second term, booting six goals to three to open up a handy three goal buffer at the main break.
A lacklustre Power could only manage two goals after half-time and none in the last-quarter.
Reid Gordon, Hunter Lloyd and Brad Aylett were the home side's best while Jake Dalgliesh, Ethan Hanrahan and Pat Lavis never stopped trying for the visitors.
The Power play Billabong Crows and Henty over the next fortnight and will need to win both to relieve the mounting pressure on their finals credentials.
In other Hume league matches, Culcairn secured its first win of the season after a 25-point win over Brock-Burrum.
The pair don't meet again this season and the Saints will now have to spring an upset in the countdown to finals to avoid the wooden spoon.
Henty kept its finals hopes alive with a 27-point victory over Howlong.
Swampie spearhead Shannon Terlich proved to be the match-winner with a nine-goal haul.
Holbrook trailed Murray Magpies by a point at half-time before doing enough in the second-half to win by four goals.
Osborne welcomed back Myles Aalbers for the first time since round three in its 85 point win against Billabong Crows at Urana.
