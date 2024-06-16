Major housing plan needs to deliver for North East region

Homelessness affects people right across our community.
On many occasions we have brought you, our readers, the stories that show that's not the cliched image of a vagrant bedding down under cardboard in a park.
That's even more so now with the cost-of-living crisis affecting everyone. As one worker in the field once said, many people are only two or three pay packets from losing a roof over their head.
Housing of course is something that impacts us all, and with a dearth of available private rental properties there's just not enough to go around.
As Layton Holley reports, the Victorian government now reckons it has the plan to address that through building 30,700 new homes in the North East alone.
But here comes the "but" - the figure is the goal set down to be reached by 2051. We know governments of all persuasions can be masters of obfuscation, but do you think it's as good as its word? Is it a realistic, believable plan, given the drawn-out time frame?
We'd love to hear what you think.
Thanks for reading, and we wish you all the best for a marvellous Monday.
Nigel McNay, The Border Mail, senior journalist
