'Senseless and brutal': Man jailed for more than two decades over Wodonga murder

A gunman who shot and killed a father at point blank range on a Wodonga street has been jailed for at least 21 years, with a court told it was a brutal, senseless and unforgivable murder.
Benjamin Paul Stiler fired at Duwayne Johnson, 26, on Woodland Street in the early hours of January 16, 2022.
Stiler had driven to a small gathering to collect his cousin, Braidan Stiler, before Johnson walked up to his vehicle.
The fatal shot was fired from no more than 4.5 metres away.
Stiler drove over the father of four as he fled the scene, and was arrested in Melbourne, having taken extensive steps to avoid police, on January 21.
Police recovered the sawn-off shotgun used in the murder.
Stiler had travelled at least 1600 kilometres, stole vehicles, changed number plates and got into police pursuits while on the run to avoid apprehension.
"What he was doing from the very moment he fired the shot was seeking to evade and avoid responsibility," Justice Andrew Tinney noted in the Wodonga Supreme Court.
Stiller had contested the murder charge at trial but was found guilty last November.
The 27-year-old lied to a psychologist by stating he had accidentally shot Mr Johnson.
"This was a deliberate act," prosecutor Patrick Bourke said in April.
"Mr Stiler continues to try and avoid that proposition."
Justice Tinney on Monday, June 17, ordered Stiler serve at least 21 years in custody, with a maximum jail term of 27 years.
"This was an entirely senseless, brutal and unforgivable crime," he said as five members of the late man's family sat in court.
"You had no reason to fear Mr Johnson.
"You simply shot Mr Johnson from close range, in the torso, for no discernible reason, with a lethal weapon.
"You have never seen fit to tell the truth about what was in your mind at the time of firing the shot."
Justice Tinney said Stiler had left Mr Johnson on the roadside either dead or dying and had sought to avoid responsibility for the murder.
The court heard his actions showed a complete lack of regard for the late man.
Justice Tinney noted Stiler told a "phoney story" to a psychologist about his actions, showing he continued to try to avoid blame for the murder.
"I write this with a heavy broken heart that will never heal," Mr Johnson's mother Patricia said.
"The loss of my baby boy, Duwayne Nathan Johnson.
"We had a mother-son bond that will never be broken.
"We love and miss him every day."
Stiler has served 28 months on remand.
He will be eligible for release some time around 2043, when he is aged in his mid-40s, depending on case management days in custody.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.