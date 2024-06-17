The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Albury City's 'super sub' grabs a double to guide team to win over 'Spurs

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
June 17 2024 - 11:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury City's Kai Wilson (left) and Albury Hotspurs' Finlay Wright battle for possession on Sunday. Picture by James Wiltshire
Albury City's Kai Wilson (left) and Albury Hotspurs' Finlay Wright battle for possession on Sunday. Picture by James Wiltshire
Pictures by James Wiltshire

Albury City 'super sub' Ben Sredojevic scored a double against Albury Hotspurs in the Albury Wodonga Football Association's men's division one on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.