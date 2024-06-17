Albury City's 'super sub' grabs a double to guide team to win over 'Spurs

Albury City 'super sub' Ben Sredojevic scored a double against Albury Hotspurs in the Albury Wodonga Football Association's men's division one on Sunday.
A NSW Country under 14 rep in 2022, the teenager played a pivotal role in the 4-1 home win.
"They were more clinical in front of goals, we just didn't pose too much of an attacking threat," 'Spurs' coach John Irvine admitted.
"We had a couple of chances, Lachie James made a pretty good save in the first half, but they were a more dominant team up front."
Cody Wild grabbed the visitors' goal, while Brandon Vescio, Zac Bonetti and Finlay Wright were 'Spurs' best.
Elsewhere, Albury United kept within sight of ladder leaders Myrtleford Savoy with a 6-2 thumping of Wodonga Diamonds.
The reigning League and Cup champions still sit two wins behind Myrtleford, which had the bye.
Wangaratta City and Boomers FC played out a 3-all draw, while Melrose FC hammered St Pats FC 10-0.
Meanwhile in women's division one, Cobram Roar toppled Twin City Wanderers 6-0.
Hayley Burn scored three goals for the home team, with Casey Chandler (two) and Alyssa Iannucci (one) rounding out the scoring.
Myrtleford Savoy's Lily Notarianni scored a double in the 3-1 win over Wodonga Heart, while Boomers FC claimed a 7-3 win against Wangaratta City.
Charlotte Brundell, Georgia Mahoney and Eleisha Baker scored the home outfit's goals.
And Albury City forfeited to Hotspurs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.