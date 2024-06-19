Read all about it! Newsies band together in visually stunning show

Seize the day!
That is precisely what 70 Border youth will do when Disney's Newsies Jr opens in Albury on Friday, June 21.
It's the latest production and 12th overall from BYTESized Productions, which is the youth theatre arm of Albury Wodonga Theatre Company.
The show's co-directors, Alicen Waugh and Emma Mancer, said Newsies Jr would resonate with a broad audience.
"It's an underdog story about family and togetherness," Ms Waugh said.
"It's also a timeless story."
Ms Mancer added: "It's about 'found family' and mateship."
The inspiring 70-minute musical was based on the 1992 Disney film Newsies and the 2012 Broadway production of the same name.
It covered the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of young newsies in Manhattan.
Ms Waugh said the storytelling would be visually striking.
"It's robust, energetic and full of life but a bit grungy and on the edge," Ms Waugh said.
"Some kids are from the Flying Fruit Fly Circus and we've been able to incorporate those skills; Arthur Hull has worked with us on that."
Ms Mancer said the show incorporated dance, singing, acting and circus.
"It's well-integrated and well-rounded," Ms Mancer said.
"There's a great ensemble too."
In the show, Jack rallies young workers from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what's right.
This musical features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein and includes rousing songs such as Carrying the Banner, Seize the Day and King of New York.
Ms Waugh said 64 students from Albury-Wodonga and Chiltern, aged eight to 18, had joined this year's cast with eight others on the crew.
She said it was the first BYTESized show for about half of them.
"There's been a big influx of new people into BYTESized this year," she said.
"Theatre is fun and you find the people you want to be with but we have high expectations.
"These kids have really risen to the challenge."
Ms Mancer added: "It's the most performance-ready show I've ever done with young people!"
After a sellout season of Disney's Frozen Jr last year, BYTESized Productions presents Newsies Jr at Albury Entertainment Centre on Friday, June 21, at 7pm and Saturday, June 22, at 2pm and 7pm.
Bookings: online at alburyentertainmentcentre.com.au or phone the Albury Entertainment Centre box office on (02) 6043 5610.
