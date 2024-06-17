Border's hottest burger will light your fire or reduce you to tears

While there was no blood, there was plenty of sweat and tears involved in downing Wodonga's hottest burger at the weekend.
Burger Urge Wodonga sold out of its Scorpion Death Wish burger by 2pm on Saturday, June 15.
The burger is made with a red bun, two smashed beef patties, Moruga scorpion chilli puree, Scorpion Death Wish sauce, jalapenos, cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato and an Asian forest scorpion to boot.
The federal government gave permission to import the scorpions but later retracted approval for eating them. Instead they were a garnish to complement the chilli flavours.
Burger Urge Wodonga venue manager Melody Watts said about half of the patrons who tried the burger on Saturday had finished it.
She said they had a limited offering of 12 burgers due to the rarity of the scorpions.
"A couple of people went through a fair amount of milk," she said.
"We had some tears!
"A couple of people finished and asked for more heat; there are some machines out there!
"Those who did get through it, just got the job done quickly; the ones who took longer got in trouble with the level of spice."
Ms Watts said there were a lot of phone inquiries about the burger while others had come to the store after it had sold out.
The Scorpion Death Wish would again be on sale on Saturday, June 22, on a first-come, first-served basis.
"We had more interest this time because the scorpion was new to Australia," Ms Watts said.
"This hadn't really happened before."
Patrons who ordered the Scorpion Death Wish must be over 18 and sign a waiver.
Goggles and gloves were provided with the burgers as well as a glass of milk.
Wodonga Burger Urge had previously offered a Crocodile Death Wish, a Double Decker Death Wish and a Nashville Hot Chicken Death Wish.
Seventeen of Burger Urge's 27 stores Australia-wide sold out of the Scorpion Death Wish on Saturday, June 15.
