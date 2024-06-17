The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Border's hottest burger will light your fire or reduce you to tears

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
June 17 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The burger is made with a red bun, two smashed beef patties, Moruga scorpion chilli puree, Scorpion Death Wish sauce, jalapenos, cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato and an Asian forest scorpion to boot. Picture by Mark Jesser
The burger is made with a red bun, two smashed beef patties, Moruga scorpion chilli puree, Scorpion Death Wish sauce, jalapenos, cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato and an Asian forest scorpion to boot. Picture by Mark Jesser

While there was no blood, there was plenty of sweat and tears involved in downing Wodonga's hottest burger at the weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.