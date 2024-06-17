The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Basketball

Two top wins and a sellout crowd for Allen McCowan Memorial Game

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated June 17 2024 - 1:10pm, first published 1:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle's Nicole Munger (centre) is one of the league's best players, but the Bandits worked overtime to limit her influence. Picture by James Wiltshire
Newcastle's Nicole Munger (centre) is one of the league's best players, but the Bandits worked overtime to limit her influence. Picture by James Wiltshire
Pictures by James Wiltshire

US import Mikayla Pivec's defensive role on one of NBL1's top scorers helped Albury Wodonga Bandits to a 32-point win over fellow contenders Newcastle on Saturday night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.