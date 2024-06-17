GALLERY: All the action from Bunton Park to Walbundrie Showgrounds

On a sunny wintery weekend The Border Mail's James Wiltshire and Mark Jesser were out and about capturing plenty of sports action from across the different codes.
North Albury is on the verge of breaking a nine-year finals drought after producing a mature 51-point win over an ill-disciplined Myrtleford in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
On the court North Albury was able to hold its nerve to edge out a determined Myrtleford at Bunton Park.
Emerging force Rand-Walbundrie-Walla Giants remain in the hunt for a prized top-two finish after notching an impressive 27-point win over Jindera at Walbundrie.
In the netball competition, Jindera remains the only undefeated side in the competition after comfortably accounting for Rand-Walbundrie-Walla.
Premiership fancy Kiewa-Sandy Creek survived a hard-fought encounter against a dangerous Thurgoona to secure a tenacious 18-point victory at Thurgoona.
A strong first quarter display set the Hawks netballers up for success in a competitive contest against the Bulldogs.
The women's Albury Wodonga Bandits claimed victory by 32 points over fellow contenders Newcastle on Saturday night.
Albury City 'super sub' Ben Sredojevic scored a double against Albury Hotspurs in the Albury Wodonga Football Association's men's division one on Sunday.
See all the photos in the gallery.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.