'It's heartbreaking': deadly dog attack strikes property on city's outskirts

Readers are advised this article contains images that are distressing.
A North East man is warning dog owners to know where their pets are at all times, as he deals with the loss of his mauled sheep.
Brian McGaffin, of Chiltern, arrived to his property at the top of Castle Creek Road in Wodonga, to find seven ewes and three lambs had been killed by dogs on either the evening of Saturday, June 15, or the morning of Sunday, June 16.
Five other sheep were also badly injured and he is worried the dogs may come back and kill more.
"Everyone should lock their dogs up and keep an eye on them and don't let them go, because once they get out and do this damage they'll come back and do more," he said.
Mr McGaffin said the injuries are graphic, with the ewes ripped apart and bitten on the head.
"It's heartbreaking all right, when your livelihood relies on them," he said.
He said he has never had an issue with wild dogs at his property before, which backs on to Spring Gully Road, but he did lose 18 sheep in 2011 to another dog attack.
"They were chased and pushed into a dam and drowned type of thing," he said.
He will be visiting houses in the area to try and find the responsible dogs and to warn others about what happened to him.
The deaths of the sheep add to the struggle of present farm life for Mr McGaffin.
"It's been tough because we've been feeding out since February here and right through, we didn't get an autumn break," he said.
"And even though we've got green now but it's not growing grass type of thing.
"We're still feeding out stock now."
Mr McGaffin is calling on Wodonga Council's rangers to go door knocking in the area to check for any dogs who may have killed his sheep and enforce residents to lock their dogs up at night.
Wodonga Council compliance team leader Craig McClanahan said the incident is currently being investigated.
"The council is aware of an incident over the weekend and is investigating in accordance with procedure," he said.
"We take these matters seriously and urge owners to be well aware of their responsibilities in ensuring their pets are secure and contained within their property.
"If a dog is found to be uncontained and identified, it will be impounded and the owner may be charged which can result in a court appearance.
"Other consequences can include restrictions on housing, a requirement that the dog wear an identification collar and for the owner to have "dangerous dog" signs placed around their property.
"The council also prohibits the ongoing registration of dogs declared as dangerous and requires them to be relocated from the municipality.
"Any community member who may have information pertaining to this incident is encouraged to contact the council."
