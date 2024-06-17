ROO COUP: Dual AFL premiership player set to don the blue and white

Dual Hawthorn premiership player Matt Suckling is set to play a one-off match for Tumbarumba against Bullioh this weekend.
The Roos were able to land the shock coup through senior regular Daniel Hitchens who is close mates with Suckling.
The 35-year-old is playing for Coorparoo in the AFL Queensland competition this season.
Roos co-coach Jim Waters revealed that Suckling had already made one request ahead of the clash against the Bulldogs.
"Matt has already requested a long-sleeve jumper which we are trying to rustle up," Waters said.
"I guess you can't blame him because he will be leaving behind the sunny 20 degree weather behind in Brisbane
"Hopefully he doesn't look at the weather map because it will be lucky to get to 10 degrees in Tumbarumba this weekend and he might think twice about playing.
"We asked the playing group a couple of weeks ago if anybody had some mates they may be interested in playing for Tumbarumba.
"Daniel and Matt had never played together before and Matt agreed to make the trip to Tumbarumba with Coorparoo having the bye.
"Daniel has been playing with us for the past three years and Matt and him always wanted to play together if the opportunity arose.
"Matt is going to bring along another one of his mates to play as well so it will provide a huge boost to our side."
Suckling was born in Wagga and played juniors for Farrer league club East Wagga-Kooringal.
He also played a one-off match for his junior club last year against Temora on June 17.
Waters said he informed the playing group of Suckling's commitment to the Roos at training last Thursday night.
"We were very excited and we told the playing group last Thursday night," he said.
"All the boys are rapt and personally I have never played with someone of that calibre.
"Matt is only 35 and I guarantee he still has got that raking left boot on him and should dominate in the Upper Murray league.
"I think the last time there was a former AFL player running around in the Upper Murray league was a decade ago when Peter Dean played for Bullioh."
Tumbarumba has two wins from the first seven rounds, both against the winless Corryong.
Waters felt the Roos were more than capable of causing an upset against the Bulldogs with the inclusion of Suckling and another of his mates.
"It's definitely not a nothing game for us because by adding a couple of quality players we feel we can challenge Bullioh," he said.
"We probably haven't been at full-strength all year with players withdrawing from the side each week with niggles.
"But playing at home and with Matt in the side, I can guarantee there will be no players withdrawing from the side this week with niggles and we will be at full-strength.
"So it's bloody exciting in that regard.
"A few of the boys were wearing their Hawthorn beanies and jumpers on Saturday and there will no doubt be a lot of blokes wearing Hawthorn jumpers at training this week.
"Matt's arrival gives us a shot of adrenaline to help get us through the rest of the year.
"With only four teams in the competition, it can get a little bit repetitive.
"The league itself is strong but you just have to find different ways to keep it interesting during the middle of winter
"We think this is the perfect solution.
"We are up and about and if we can get another 50 or so through the gate, we would be happy with that.
"Matt will stay for a beer in the clubrooms after the match and sign a few autographs and go in a few photos with the players and the spectators.
"We are not having a sportsman's night but Matt has donated a few jumpers for our auction in a couple of weeks time."
