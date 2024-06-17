Plenty of goals as Norths and Magpies battle in division one men

Norths defeated Magpies by two goals as Hockey Albury Wodonga hosted its Motor Neurone Disease (MND) round over the weekend.
Magpies took the lead early in the first quarter with a goal to Will Morrison, but Norths struck back quickly with strong goals to Brandon Purtell and Sean Day.
Magpies would dominate possession in the next two quarters, but could only put away one goal as Michael Menzie scored from a short corner.
Norths created chances from the counterattack and Ty Salter maintained the scoreboard pressure for Norths, slotting away a good goal in close.
In the final quarter, Magpies continued to create chances.
A strong performance from keeper James Towne denied Magpies any reward for their strong attack.
Norths continued to push hard on the counterattack and it was Brandon Purtell who put away a great goal to secure the 4 -2 win.
Purcell, Towne and Justin Ellis were terrific for Norths, while Hamish Morrison and Will Morrison joined Joel Shepherd as Magpies' best.
United blasted Falcons 8-2.
It was a tight first quarter as the teams went to quarter-time scoreless, before United's scoring spree took an undermanned Falcons side by surprise.
Alex Macqueen and Tim Smith scored doubles, while Sam McIntosh, Mathew Vogel, Tye Callow and Dion Wright completed United's scoring.
Brandon Kellam and Dom Wild scored Falcons' goals.
Wombats defeated Wodonga 3-0.
It always promised to be a fast and furious game with James Ellis playing superbly in a game where the scoreline didn't reflect how close it really was.
In division one women, CR United and Falcons played out a 2-all draw.
It was fast-paced hockey with end-to-end play for the majority.
Falcons were the first to find the back of the net with Jemah Mann scoring before United answered back through Rachel Guy.
Defence for both teams held fast before an intercept by Mann resulted in another goal, while United's Chloe Burns replied late.
It was an exciting end to the game with Falcons having a chance to come away with the win from a short corner awarded almost on the siren, but they were unable to put it away.
Norths defeated Magpies 7-0.
An undermanned Magpies were no match for the strength of the Norths team.
Chantelle Beath and Jasmine Poulton scored two goals apiece, while Sam Ellis, Alissa Rahaley and Waihuia Hohepa added one each.
Wodonga defeated Wombats 3-0.
It was an even match through the first half, with no goals scored.
Wombats' young legs made Wodonga work hard to convert, but in the third quarter the latter scored its three goals through Rylee Pontt, Rebecca Matthews and Brooke Hardie
This year presidents from all of clubs and the association lined up to do their bit for the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) round and were showered with buckets of ice and water during the division one matches between Norths and Magpies.
