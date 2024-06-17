'We just don't have the funding': Doc outlines impact of urgent situation

Border Urgent Care Centre's clinical director says his service is underfunded compared to similar institutions.
Ferencz Baranyay's claims come as a federal Labor senator and Farrer MP Sussan Ley traded barbs over access to services on the Border and congestion at Albury hospital's emergency department.
Senator Deborah O'Neill visited Albury on Monday, June 17, praising Labor's role in "strengthening Medicare" and funding urgent care clinics across the country to alleviate pressure on emergency departments.
However, Dr Baranyay said more could be done to support his clinic, which has seen 3523 patients since it opened in July last year.
An expansion of the clinic is expected to be finished by September this year.
"Today was a really good opportunity to talk about funding arrangements because we're really shortly funded compared to a lot of other urgent care centres, and definitely beneath the (Priority Primary Care Centre) across the border at Wodonga," Dr Baranyay said.
"Currently, we are only open until 5pm on weekends. We want to stay open until 8pm, but we just don't have the funding for that.
"We'll be interested to work further with the federal government on those solutions because really, we're here to provide a good quality service to the populace."
Senator O'Neill argued that inaction on the part of Ms Ley has put unneeded pressure on Albury's emergency department.
"Part of the reason I'm here is to make sure that people who have lost hope because of such long neglect under Sussan Ley, know that this service exists," she said.
"(Ms Ley) was the Minister for Health and in that whole time, there was an increasing need for people to get access to healthcare. There was no innovation. There was no support for strengthening Medicare. There was no access for people.
"And that is why under Sussan Ley as the Health Minister, your locals are very well aware that the only place they could go to get the healthcare they needed was the local hospital. That has been in crisis because of a failure of the (Coalition) to do what needs to be done for Australians to access their health care.
"In contrast, Labor is the party that established Medicare. Labor, in two years, has delivered urgent care clinics around the country, 58 already operational. We're going to get to 73 very, very soon."
Ms Ley hit back.
"Deb O'Neill seems completely unaware she is now in government," she said.
"Albury doesn't need a Labor Party Senator popping in once a year throwing grenades - what they do need is governments working together to help build the hospital we need right now.
"The Coalition government put $35 million into Albury Wodonga Health - through the Regional Deal - because that is what we were asked to do.
"A Regional Deal Labor has now abandoned."
Wodonga Council have said they want the federal government to be involved in a new Border hospital.
The Border Mail asked Senator O'Neill if she supports this.
"I've actually received correspondence from the local council, and in my pocket, I actually have a copy of a letter that I've written to both the state minister and the federal minister to inform them of continuing concern amongst the local community about what's going on with the hospital," she said.
"Now, to be really clear, the hospital is going to be determined by agreement through the NSW government and the Victorian government. But let me say that the party of Medicare that cares about access, the federal Labor gGovernment, is absolutely interested.
"I just want to report also that there has been a $24 million investment in the block grant from the federal government to make sure the proper training, research, and development can go on in this region. In addition to that, we have been increasing funding to the local hospital. In the last year, it grew by 9.5 per cent, so a further $10 million invested in the local hospital by the federal government."
Dr Baranyay said he expects the expansion of his centre will take further pressure off Albury hospital's emergency department.
"We are using our vacant space next door to fit out a purpose-built urgent care centre with room for four practitioners at a time, room for a plaster bay, room for resuscitations, and room for an isolation bay as well," he said.
"I think it will be a wonderful addition to the health service in Albury-Wodonga because as we well know, the staff, the patients are crying out for improved services; there's not enough space in the hospital.
"We're all really worried about this plan to build a new hospital that's not going anywhere. And so me and my team really thought that this was a great opportunity to complement the hospital."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.