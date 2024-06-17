Albury Thunder's big man can score them just as well as he can stop them

Albury Thunder forward Isaac Carpenter scored a rare hat-trick of tries in the 42-28 win over Wagga Brothers in Group Nine rugby league on Saturday.
Second-rowers are generally better known for their defence than attack, but Carpenter showed his finesse, as well as his force, as the visitors clocked up eight tries.
Carpenter is originally from Sarina in Queensland, the same town as current Maroons' captain Daly Cherry-Evans.
He spent time with the North Queensland Cowboys Young Guns program.
Fullback Lachy Munro also scored a double, while Sabastian Nelson kicked five goals to round out a strong win.
It was the Thunder's third win with the club sitting two points outside the top five.
The Border team's also has a draw, as well as four losses, at the halfway point of the regular season.
Brothers remain bottom of the ladder.
Albury is now away to Gundagai on Saturday.
The fourth-placed Tigers have a five-three win-loss record to sit on 12 points, a win and a half ahead of the Thunder.
Wagga Kangaroos are fifth on 11 points, so it's a pivotal game for Albury as it looks to again qualify for finals.
