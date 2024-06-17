Seeds of creativity and capability blossom in Jindera's community garden

A group of enthusiastic little gardeners has been busy growing potatoes - and a passion for the environment - at Jindera's community garden.
The year 2 students from St John's Lutheran School "absolutely love" getting their hands dirty and watching the fruits of their labour blossom, says garden co-ordinator Eileen White.
"And when they dig up those potatoes, you'd swear it was gold," the 76-year-old long-time Jindera resident chuckles.
"The kids are angels, they are so excited, they are almost dancing!"
Students are making regular visits to the garden at Pioneer Park for their PBL (Project Based Learning) this term, according to year 2 teacher Fiona Schulz.
The unit explores ways in which people interact with and care for places and the environment, the seasons and how animals and plants adapt to their world, she explained.
The "wonderful" volunteers have been teaching students about planting and composting, and also asked for suggestions on ways to make the garden a fun place to learn and explore.
Students have already started that process by painting colourful rocks and plaster to brighten the surrounds, with plans to paint the garden fence later this week.
Back in the classroom they've expanded on their ideas in special "newspaper reports" where additions such as a hammock, posters displaying "fun facts" and even a lolly stand have been floated.
Raising money for a greenhouse, creating a mosaic design and making garden art were among other suggestions put forward by these creative kids.
Meanwhile budding entrepreneur Aurora Moll said: "I'd like to sell my eggs, have a cake stall every Sunday".
Ms Schulz says volunteers at the garden have created a special area for students to make their own.
"The passion, excitement and learning that has taken place this term from our connection with the community garden has been so rewarding - not only for us but also for the volunteers involved," she says.
Ms White hopes one day these enthusiastic youngsters will "take over" the garden.
For now she's got her sights set on a hot house - but her ultimate dream is a visit from gardening guru Costa Georgiadis.
"The kids are so excited - they want to plant a seed and see it grow next week," she says.
"I'd love to have cooking (classes), some silkies (chooks) and even a school holiday program here."
Ms White, who lost her husband to cancer in recent months, helped start up the garden about three years ago.
It's become a social hub as well as an opportunity to share produce grown with those who might need or enjoy it.
"People will say to me, 'Oh, I can't dig or do anything like that'," she says.
"I just say, 'Can you hold a hose in your hand - would you like to water?'"
Regular cake stalls and wood raffles have helped build a shed, buy tubs, sand and other supplies for the garden.
Community generosity has assisted with garden tools and even some seating.
It's clear Ms White has enjoyed the interest and engagement shown by the St John's students.
There's plans for the local preschool to visit later in the year.
"It's just amazing," Ms White says of the children's enthusiasm.
"I don't think parents always get time to do this with their kids.
"But this is the generation we need to teach to swim, play sport ... and garden!"
Student participation has gone beyond the school gate with half a dozen girls baking cookies for a recent cake stall.
"Some students have even been writing me letters, which is just so lovely," Ms White reflects.
"We'd like to host a picnic for family and friends at the end of the year to show them we appreciate everything they've been doing."
