Family says healing can finally begin after killer jailed for fatal shooting

Family members of a father senselessly gunned down outside a Wodonga party say their healing can finally begin after the murderer was jailed on Monday.
Benjamin Paul Stiler, 27, won't be eligible for release from jail until some time around 2043 after gunning down Duwayne Johnson outside a party in January 2022.
Five of the late man's family members attended the Wodonga Supreme Court on June 17 to see Stiler sentenced, with some gasping as a maximum jail term of 27 years was imposed with a 21-year minimum.
Family members including his grandmother, mother and siblings consoled each other immediately after the sentence was handed down.
Stiler did not react.
Mr Johnson's sister Rebecca said the legal proceedings had put the family's mourning on hold.
"So now our healing journey begins," she said.
"He's free to go.
"He was a beautiful person, he had a very kind heart.
"He didn't deserve that.
"No one deserves that.
"He had a lot of life to live.
"He had a lot of love to give to his children."
The late man's youngest child was only a few months old when he died, and Mr Johnson had been due to celebrate an older child's birthday the day after his death.
"We wanted my brother's voice to be heard," his sister said of attending Monday's sentencing between tears.
"We wanted to show he meant something to us.
"He was a great dad.
"His kids loved him."
Mr Johnson's mother, Patricia, said her son, 26, had always been there for her.
"He'd pick me up if I was down and say 'mum, don't worry about anything'," she said.
"My problems would go away when I talked to him."
Justice Andrew Tinney noted how senseless and brutal Stiler's actions had been.
"For absolutely no discernible reason, you shot and killed an innocent young man who presented no threat to you," he told the 27-year-old.
"It is a tragedy that Duwayne Johnson's life was snuffed out by you in such senseless fashion.
"It is a devastating event from which his family members and friends will never recover.
"Furthermore, outrageously violent and entirely uncalled for crimes such as this understandably cause great disquiet and fear in the community.
"(You) took away the life of an entirely innocent young person.
"His life was precious to his family and friends and to the community in which he lived."
The judge said Stiler hadn't shown genuine remorse.
An honest reason for the shooting has never been given.
The 27-year-old has 90 criminal convictions on his record for weapons offences, stalking and driving charges.
Five convictions relate to the possession of knives or controlled weapons in public.
Justice Tinney said he hoped, with time, Stiler would one day appreciate the impact of his actions.
"I hope that with the passage of further time, you will be willing to fully acknowledge what you did and its devastating consequences, and that you do, in your heart, harbour the 'green shoots' of remorse to which (lawyer) Mr Gwynn referred," he said.
