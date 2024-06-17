'We apologise': health service talks operating theatre closure

The halting of surgery at Corowa hospital is "temporary", according to the Murrumbidgee Local Health District.
The Wagga-based authority, which oversees the Corowa Health Service, provided a four-paragraph response to The Border Mail's inquiries about the fate of the theatre, which has been closed since May.
MLHD declined to answer questions about what had prompted the closure of the surgical hub or give a date for its return.
"Murrumbidgee Local Health District is committed to providing safe, high-quality and timely care to patients in the Corowa community," the service's statement read.
"Surgery at Corowa Health Service has been paused temporarily to allow for required maintenance.
"MLHD is working with individual patients who require planned surgery to ensure they receive care within appropriate timeframes.
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this temporary pause."
Corowa doctor Heinz Deiter, who has been a visiting medical officer at the hospital for more than 30 years and anaesthetist, said at least 25 patients had been due to have operations in the fortnight after the theatre closed on May 22.
He said he was initially told by MLHD the shutdown would be four weeks, but that has been extended by eight weeks for a 12-week period altogether.
However, Dr Deiter fears the closure may become permanent with issues beyond the air filtration, which has been linked to the ceasing of operations.
"It can very quickly create a scenario that's all doom and gloom," he said.
"They need to address the issue and not just shut it because nothing has changed since the night before it shut, our infection rate is second to none, but NSW Health is particularly good at the knee-jerk (response), they always have been."
Dr Deiter said Corowa had lost its last visiting orthopaedic surgeon at the end of last year when he retired and had gone to a reduce level of surgery after having procedures each Thursday until May 2023.
He said 80 per cent of operations at the hospital were endoscopies targeting the gastric system and colon and they were crucial to exclude esophageal and bowel cancers in patients.
Other procedures involved skin lesions requiring anaesthetic, vasectomies and hernia operations.
"It's 10 times better for patients (having procedures at Corowa) rather than having to travel somewhere and be treated by a doctor they probably have never met," Dr Deiter said.
Federation councillor Aaron Nicholls, who is a member of the Corowa Local Health Advisory Committee, said there was a concern that services would decline at the hospital which once witnessed 125 births annually, including 25 caesarean sections.
"Ultimately we are all worried about a death by one thousand cuts, which the community doesn't want," Cr Nicholls said.
He added the committee had been hamstrung by a lack of information from the NSW government.
