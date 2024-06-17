Can the Giants finish top-two for the first time since 2014?

Rand-Walbundrie-Walla co-coach Daniel Athanitis says any talk of a top-two finish after their upset win over flag threat Jindera is 'premature'.
After nine rounds, reigning premier Osborne appears to have a stranglehold on the double chance with an 8-1 record and the highest percentage in the competition.
The remaining spot for the double chance is a race in three between Jindera, Holbrook and the Giants who all boast a 7-2 record at the half-way point of the season.
The Giants should be sitting in second spot with an 8-1 record but suffered an unexpected loss against Billabong Crows in round 5 after travelling to Urana with a severely depleted line-up.
The loss could have proven costly in regards to their top-two aspirations but the win against the second-placed Bulldogs has helped overcome the slip-up against the Crows.
The Brookers and the Giants clash this weekend in a replay of last year's preliminary final.
The stakes are high, especially for the Giants who will have an undeniable shot at a top-two finish if they can overcome the Brookers.
Especially with their friendly draw with six of their remaining nine matches against sides outside the top-six.
The club's most recent top-two finish was in 2014 when Athanitis was at the helm and two years before merging with Walla in 2016.
They lost the decider against Henty.
Co-coach Daniel Athanitis said his side's sole focus was qualifying for finals with any talk of a top-two finish premature.
"Internally we have set ourselves the goal of getting to 10 wins as quickly as possible and if we can achieve that, we will reassess after that," Athanitis said.
"We are 7-2 so we have three more wins to get to 10 which should guarantee a finals berth.
"If we get there, we will discuss how high we can finish on the ladder after that.
"Internally we know we are not a side that can afford to take our foot off the gas and we have got to keep the foot down.
"So any talk of top-two and the double chance is premature, especially at the half-way point of the season.
"There is still a long way to go before finals."
Despite Athanitis keeping a lid on the Giants' expectations, there is no denying that the merged identity has improved its list this season.
Recruits Michael Oates and Matt Grantham have injected some experience and class into the Giants' attack.
Oates provides a strong marking target across half-forward after making the switch to attack after playing as a key defender for Holbrook the past few seasons.
Grantham may have only booted 10-goals from eight-matches but has proven to be a match-winner when the game has been up for grabs.
The classy forward was the difference in a tight last-quarter against CDHBU recently and also kicked a crucial goal against Jindera during the final term on the weekend.
In a further bonus the Giants are yet to be at full-strength so far this season with Oscar Hayes (two matches), Tom Holman (three matches) and Mitch Thomas (three matches) all enduring injury-riddled starts to the year.
