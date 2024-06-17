The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Can the Giants finish top-two for the first time since 2014?

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
June 17 2024 - 3:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prized recruit Matt Grantham has injected some much-needed class into the Giants' attack this season. Picture by James Wiltshire
Prized recruit Matt Grantham has injected some much-needed class into the Giants' attack this season. Picture by James Wiltshire

Rand-Walbundrie-Walla co-coach Daniel Athanitis says any talk of a top-two finish after their upset win over flag threat Jindera is 'premature'.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.