Can this kid get a break, please? He certainly deserves one

Former Wangaratta Rovers' player and North Melbourne draftee Brayden George's gut-wrenching injury run has continued after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in the VFL on Sunday.
George suffered the injury against Collingwood with scans later in the day confirming the worst fears.
It's the fourth serious injury the youngster has suffered over the past three seasons.
He had a knee reconstruction in his draft year of 2022, with the Kangaroos selecting him at No. 26.
George was considered a top 10 talent before that injury.
He missed his entire first season at Arden Street and then missed most of the last pre-season after dislocating his elbow in a freak training incident while back in Wangaratta.
The classy forward then suffered a shoulder dislocation in April, but had played six VFL games this season, prior to the latest knee complaint.
George will now undergo a second reconstruction on the same knee as the 2022 injury.
The youngster has an intriguing background story.
Originally from Girgarre, just under two hours drive from Wangaratta, he elected to leave home and live by himself for his last two years of schooling in the North East City.
"I wanted to take my footy more seriously, although I thought at the time I wasn't ready for it (the move away from home)," he said after being drafted in November, 2022.
"It was obviously hard for the first couple of weeks, I was on the phone asking mum and dad about a number of things, but I came to realise I had to grow up pretty quickly.
"The biggest thing was putting myself out there in different situations, kind of being comfortable in feeling uncomfortable.
"I didn't really know anyone, if I got rejected, not to take it to heart."
