The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Mum Emily Janetzki and daughter, Olena, 2, still missing after 11 days

By Blair Thomson
Updated June 17 2024 - 3:31pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Janetzki, aged 35, and her daughter Olena Hrobelko, 2, were last seen in Lavington on June 6. Pictures supplied.
Emily Janetzki, aged 35, and her daughter Olena Hrobelko, 2, were last seen in Lavington on June 6. Pictures supplied.

Police continue to search for a missing mother and child who haven't been seen for more than 10 days.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.