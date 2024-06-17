Mum Emily Janetzki and daughter, Olena, 2, still missing after 11 days

Police continue to search for a missing mother and child who haven't been seen for more than 10 days.
Emily Janetzki, 35, and her two-year-old daughter Olena Hrobelko were last seen in Lavington on June 6.
Albury police launched an investigation and believe the pair could be in Victoria, with Ms Janetzki having links to Myrtleford.
Investigators confirmed the pair still hadn't been found as of Monday, June 17.
"Police and family hold concerns for both of them," a spokeswoman said.
"Emily is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 165 centimetres tall, of a thin build, with long blonde hair.
"She was last seen wearing a dark coloured jumper, black jeans and black boots.
"Olena was last seen wearing light coloured pants and a jumper.
"Emily may be travelling in a blue Mazda with NSW registration CGM85P.
"They are known to frequent the Lavington, and Myrtleford areas."
Anyone with information can call 1800 333 000.
