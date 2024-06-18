With 'no memory of vision', Cheryl's first furry friend builds confidence

Keiko has helped her owner Cheryl Newman, more than she will ever know.
After using a long cane for more than 40 years, the Wodonga resident then switched to the assistance of the black labrador, which has significantly improved her "mental load".
"I now almost every day will go for a walk just for leisure because it's a good and healthy thing to do," she said.
"And it's a relaxing thing to do.
"That never would have been relaxing for me with a cane."
Mrs Newman was diagnosed with retinoblastoma, a rare childhood eye cancer when she was 17 months old.
She lost all of her vision and was introduced to using the long cane when she was 10.
"I actually have no memory of vision, so this is just my every day," she said.
She originally contacted Guide Dogs Victoria for some advice, as she was feeling anxious being out by herself and wanted to improve her cane skills.
She had to always be aware of not only where she is, but where the next landmark is and what was going on underneath her feet.
After some consideration, she decided to take the leap and get a guide dog in 2018.
All guide dogs are not the same, with Mrs Newman and Keiko undertaking an intensive three-week training program in Melbourne, followed by two weeks back in Wodonga.
Keiko's job is to guide Mrs Newman around any obstacles that may come up on their route of travel.
"I still need to be very aware of where we are going and where we are," she said.
"I give her directions in terms of turn left, turn right, continue, all of those kind of things."
When it comes to crossing the road, Mrs Newman will decide where they are crossing, but Keiko will make sure it is in a straight line.
The guide dog also has great memory.
"She helps me target specific points, so it might be in the neighbourhood here, specific friends' houses," she said.
"We can walk up the street and I'll say, 'hey we're going to Mary's' and she will turn at that correct driveway and take me there because we've shown her."
When not working, the seven year-old lab loves to play ball and enjoys visiting the beach and the snow.
"She's really a part of the family," Mrs Newman said.
"And if I ever complain about her strong will and stubbornness, my daughter reminds me 'Mum, they match the dogs with the handlers', which is a fair point."
She said if Keiko wasn't her guide dog, she thinks the pooch would happily be a "freelance cafe floor cleaner".
Mrs Newman is married to Nic Newman and they have two children aged in their 30s.
She said the Albury-Wodonga community is knowledgeable about the laws around having a guide dog and she has never been refused access to a venue or taxi.
"I actually feel really fortunate in that respect because I hear a lot of stories from other guide dog users that they are often refused, particularly things like taxis and rideshare," she said.
"I have never had a taxi refusal locally.
"In fact, there are times when if I choose to be going somewhere without Keiko, that the drivers will go, 'oh, where's the dog?'"
She did say however, people need to be mindful when taking their pets out in public and they need to be well controlled.
"On the whole, they're pretty well behaved but occasionally you get one where you'll be walking along a footpath and a dog will bounce up from under a cafe table and start barking and charge towards us," she said.
Mrs Newman also likes to spend her time volunteering around the Border.
She is a proud public speaker, advocating for inclusivity for those with a disability.
Inspired to speak about her journey and be a voice for others, Mrs Newman thinks everyone wants to be a part of and contribute to a community, but to do that they need access.
She said it was important for her to speak up and point out things that aren't accessible in the community.
"So much of the time, it's not that people deliberately create access barriers, it's a lack of awareness," she said.
As someone who loves to read, it can be frustrating for her to not be able to pick up a piece of information and read it.
But she says the world is in a technological age where there are more possibilities and there are usually solutions for her frustrations.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.