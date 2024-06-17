With a 'crazy' number of violas already, camp keen to welcome more players

"There's a reason we've been going for 48 years."
More than 150 musicians have already signed up for a winter week of music that has been an annual Albury event for nearly half a century.
Applications for the 2024 Border Music Camp close on Sunday, June 23, with organisers keen to add to the current number.
The 48th camp, to be held at The Scots School Albury from July 7 to 13, will bring together instrumentalists of varied ages and abilities for workshops, ensembles, tutorials, electives and concerts.
"We've had a steady recovery year on year since we've been back, so that's fabulous," she said.
"It's nice to see the local community numbers bouncing back a little bit as well."
About half the 151 applications so far come from Albury-Wodonga, the North East and Riverina while others will travel from Melbourne, regional Victoria and Sydney.
Most campers are of school age, but adult musicians also attend, with participants playing a range of orchestral instruments.
"As is typical for our camp, the flutes are strong, the violins are strong and we've got a resurgence of the trombone, there are nine trombones, brass is becoming popular again," Ms Clarke said.
"We have, and I don't even know how this happened, but we have six violas, which is crazy."
She emphasised the value of participants creating music in the camp's unique environment.
"Starting something new together and then producing something just phenomenal by the end of the week," Ms Clarke said.
"It's a place where students feel safe and welcomed and have fun with each other and they just get a first class experience.
"To have something so strong in the Albury area is really special ... it leaves a lasting impact on those people who come."
Members of the public are welcome to attend the Friday and Saturday night concerts, July 12 and 13.
For more details and applications, visit the Border Music Camp website.
