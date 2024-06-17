Top Hopper has played a lot of football, but this has never happened before

North Albury vice-captain Julian Hayes has suffered headaches after being knocked unconscious on Saturday.
Hayes was out before he hit the ground after a collision late in the second quarter against Myrtleford.
The Border Mail contacted Hayes on Monday morning and asked whether he would take a phone call or text. He offered to text.
"I don't remember too much of the game," he replied.
"Watching the first half back (on video), I'm slowly getting my memory back of it.
"I haven't been told how long I was knocked out for, but my first memory after it was being in the car with Mark Guiney (North Albury head of football) and my partner on the way to hospital to get scans.
"The scans are clear on my brain and jaw, but I've had headaches.
"I haven't previously been knocked out playing football."
Hayes will undergo the mandatory 21-day stand down period for concussions but, given the particularly serious nature of this one, the Hoppers will naturally be ultra conservative.
The defender had been North's best on Saturday, kicking two goals, including a superb running effort from 40m to cut the deficit to three points just before half-time.
North won the match by 51 points to move into second spot, on percentage.
The Hoppers now have the second half of the split round off.
North already had a number of players out, as did Myrtleford, and the competition is so tight, injuries look like playing a major role in the makeup of finals.
Eight teams are still battling for the top five, although if Wangaratta topples Wangaratta Rovers on Sunday, Myrtleford's hopes are realistically over as they would fall three wins behind.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.