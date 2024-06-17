Crook involved in car break-ins, used stolen card, allegedly with his son

A dad involved in a short spree of offending, which allegedly also involved his son, has been told it's probably not the best way to bond with the younger man.
Repeat offender Dean Cromb has pleaded guilty to several charges relating to multiple incidents last year.
The Wodonga resident allegedly smashed the window to a man's grey BMW parked outside a Woodland Street home.
His son, Kyle Crighton, was allegedly involved in the incident, which occurred on the night of June 28 or the following morning.
Cromb targeted a blue Mazda CX-5 on Martin Street the same night, with an ING bank card stolen from the unlocked vehicle.
The Wodonga court heard Crighton was also involved.
A car parked on Athol Street also had a window smashed between 2am and 5.30am on June 29, with a bag containing cards again taken.
The court heard a stolen white Holden Colorado was driven to the Ampol petrol station on Thomas Mitchell Drive at 5.55am.
Cromb bought two packets of cigarettes, iced coffee and a sausage roll using a stolen bank card, worth a total of $135.
Crighton allegedly walked into the nearby 7-Eleven on Anzac Parade four minutes later.
Cigarettes and a sausage roll were again bought using the stolen card, for a total of $61.
Police allege Crighton was identified by his distinctive tattoos despite having his face covered with a mask and hood.
Lawyer Chirag Patel entered guilty pleas to Cromb's matters before magistrate Ian Watkins.
"It's good that fathers and sons can bond together Mr Patel, but not by embarking on criminal enterprises like this," the magistrate said.
Mr Watkins viewed the charges before the matter and suggested jail was unlikely but took a dimmer view after hearing the summary.
"They are more serious than I thought before, scanning the charges," he said.
The court heard Cromb had been released from custody in March last year and returned to drug use, with the offending occurring during his relapse.
He will be assessed for a corrections order before returning to court on August 6.
He stole a French bulldog puppy from a Sydney pet store in July last year.
He lodged an appeal against the sentence which was dropped earlier this month.
