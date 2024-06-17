The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Crook involved in car break-ins, used stolen card, allegedly with his son

By Court Reporter
June 18 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dean Cromb broke into cars in Wodonga last year and used a stolen credit card at businesses. Picture supplied
Dean Cromb broke into cars in Wodonga last year and used a stolen credit card at businesses. Picture supplied

A dad involved in a short spree of offending, which allegedly also involved his son, has been told it's probably not the best way to bond with the younger man.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.