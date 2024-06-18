'It's fantastic': buzz around preschool now big expansion under way

Work has begun on a $2.464 million expansion to Albury Preschool which will allow an extra 50 children to attend the centre.
The kindergarten in Alma Street, near Greenfield Park, is spreading southwards with a new building that will contain two classrooms, staff areas and a pair of courtyards.
Preschool director Jo Barton said it was pleasing to see the project begin with a mound of soil formed over the past week for the base of the extension.
"It's fantastic," Ms Barton said.
"It's been a long time in the planning and there's been contributions from throughout the community and families will be really happy to see it under way and provide more places for families."
It's expected the new classrooms will allow numbers to reach 100 children on-site per day, double the existing figure.
"At this stage we're planning on opening for term two next year," Ms Barton said.
"However, obviously if it's ready earlier we'll open earlier, but it depends on the licensing with the department (of education) and you can't do that until you've got occupancy."
Enrolments are being taken on the basis of a term two start with Ms Barton predicting the extra rooms will result in the preschool's waiting list being eliminated.
Construction is in the hands of South Albury-based Southern Cross Developers, a firm that has previously built Hilltop cancer patient accommodation and extended the Albury airport terminal.
Project manager Fletcher McKenzie said there was likely to be five to six workers on-site for the bulk of the building phase.
It is expected the concrete slab will be completed by the end of July and steel framework, formed off-site, will be erected from early August.
The entire project is predicted to be finished early next year.
The expansion is the biggest redevelopment to occur at the site since the Albury Preschool opened there in 1975 after shifting from its original location in Kiewa Street where it began in 1945.
The $2.464 million budget consists of $1.8 million from the NSW Education Department's capital works program, $300,000 from the Albury Council and $364,000 from the preschool, which includes a $200,000 council loan.
When the state funding was first announced in 2022, Ms Barton flagged hopes that therapeutic, allied and maternal health services would be offered at the preschool as part of the expansion.
She said this week talks were being held with Albury Wodonga Health and other providers about making outreach services available.
Plans for the building include a therapy and maternal health room in the existing premises with reception moved to the new building.
