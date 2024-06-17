Bushrangers 'disappointing' in 22-point loss against Gippsland

A slow start against the wind has proven costly for Murray Bushrangers who had their colours lowered against Gippsland Power at ETU Stadium in Port Melbourne on Saturday.
The Power booted six goals to two in an opening term blitz on their way to a 11.11 (77) to 8.7 (55) victory.
The Bushrangers were within 13-points at the final break but failed to kick a goal in the final term despite having the advantage of the breeze.
Justin McMahon who coached the Bushrangers on the weekend, felt it was a disappointing performance after claiming the prized scalp of the Geelong Falcons the previous round.
"We had a really good result beating Geelong Falcons before last weekend's bye who were on top," McMahon said.
"We were good around the contest, especially with our pressure that day but I felt we let ourselves down in that area on the weekend.
"It was a little bit disappointing and the opposition got us in those areas that we were good at the week before.
"Gippsland had a really good start and there was a strong breeze at Port Melbourne and we were 27-points down at quarter time.
"We made some ground up in the second quarter but when the game was up for grabs early they certainly outworked us and were able to apply more pressure around the ball."
Mansfield teenager Max Mahoney was named the Bushrangers' best.
Local talents Ryder Corrigan and Coen Ainsworth were also named in the best while Josh Murphy kicked two goals.
"Ryder played a high half-forward and Coen had been playing predominantly on a wing but has switched to defence the last couple of weeks," McMahon said.
"We have been using Coen's attributes with his speed as a defensive aspect and he has been really good in that role."
The Bushrangers sit sixth with a 5-3 record and face GWV Rebels at Windy Hill on Sunday.
