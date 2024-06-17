Fears dogs will 'come back and do more'

Many readers will be familiar with reports of wild dogs mauling livestock in the Upper Murray but less common is attacks on farm animals on the outskirts of the Twin Cities.
Another difference in the incident which saw seven ewes and three lambs killed on Brian McGaffin's property at the top of Castle Creek Road in Wodonga is that it's believed a domesticated dog, or dogs, is behind the attack.
That's why Mr McGaffin, who spoke with our reporter Madilyn McKinley, wants people to "lock their dogs up ... because once they get out and do this damage they'll come back and do more".
