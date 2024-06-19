YOUR SAY: Most speed limits are about right, so councillors, don't meddle

Just an idle thought about speed limits. This is a message to Albury City councillors: If you meet and have nothing to discuss, don't go looking. Just close the meeting and go home. Don't think that we have empowered you to meddle.
Some speed limits are wrong. So far as I know the limit in Dean Street is 50. Lower it to 40 and no one will be able to do that either. So do it. It's irrelevant but it will send a message.
And stop you finding other things to fiddle with. And I know this is stated shallowly by many people but, if you really want to reduce deaths on our roads, reduce the speed everywhere to 30kmh. And you know why you don't try this.
Once the speed limit on Union Road was 50. Now it's 60. Correct move. Once the limit on Thurgoona Drive was 70. I thought it too fast with cars turning in and out to the supermarket. Now it's 60. Correct move.
Most limits are about right. And if you chose to fiddle and readjust, you are just rearranging deckchairs on the Titanic. Some other spark will come along, shortly, and put them all back.
I was disappointed to read the negative story of the new ED from a reader.
By way of contrast, I was pleased to receive timely and effective service when I was admitted for resuscitation on June 6.
I am grateful to the paramedics from Albury and Essendon and the medical staff at Albury and St Vincent's, Melbourne, for the help they gave in saving my life.
As I was rushed through triage at St Vincent's, I observed a lot of people waiting patiently in what seemed chaotic conditions.
I can imagine similar conditions at emergency departments in Wagga, Bendigo or elsewhere.
A complaint about the level of staffing has little to do with the location of a hospital.
