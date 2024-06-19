Morris of Rutherglen toasts multi-million-dollar wine and whisky experience

A $20 million renovation at Morris of Rutherglen is now offering patrons a world-class immersive wine and whisky experience, less than a decade after the company was on its knees.
The Cellar Door and Whisky Distillery had a soft opening during Roam Rutherglen Winery Walkabout this year after a major refurbishment project, which had been in the pipeline for about three years.
Griffith-based winemakers Casella Family Brands bought Morris of Rutherglen from Pernod Ricard Winemakers in July 2016 when it was flagged for closure after 157 years of operation.
Morris of Rutherglen spokesman Micheal Sergeant, global marketing and sales, said the development was a major investment in destination tourism in the Rutherglen region.
Mr Sergeant said the project followed the success of the company's whisky production, which was launched in 2021.
"For whisky, having a brand home is so important," he said.
"This project represents our ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation while staying true to the heritage and tradition that has defined Morris for generations.
"We've moved from a cottage winery to quite a serious production site; we've built it for the future.
"The way we've been able to breathe life back into it, I'm super proud."
With more than 160 years of experience and six generations of winemaking, the Morris family has earned global acclaim for their fortified wines and recent foray into single malt whisky.
Morris of Rutherglen head distiller Darren Peck said they started exporting their whisky in 2022 and now had markets in eight countries including 16 states in the US.
He said Taiwan was their biggest market followed by the US.
"We're trying to put Victoria and Australia on the world whisky map," he said.
The renovation project, completed in early June, transformed Morris of Rutherglen into a modern and educational space for wine and whisky enthusiasts.
The redesigned cellar door now had state-of-the-art facilities, including interactive exhibits detailing the winemaking and distillation processes, a new bar and tasting room.
This investment included restoring the original 1930s copper stills and establishing a program for re-purposing local wine barrels that were used to age and finish the whisky, making this site unique in its sustainability ethos worldwide.
At the heart of the renovation was a refurbishment of the atrium-style cellar door, designed by iconic Australian architect Robin Boyd and built in 1972.
Offering views of century-old wine barrels, the atrium would be exclusive to guests on tours and those who booked a VIP experience.
Sixth-generation Morris of Rutherglen winemaker Madden Morris, who grew up on the property, did his first official vintage this year.
He studied at La Trobe University Melbourne and had done vintages in the North East and Europe.
"It was a very solid vintage for my first one and hopefully that shows in the wines in a couple of years," he said.
Visitors to the renovated Cellar Door and Whisky Distillery can now book and walk in for a tasting.
Guided tours, guided tasting flights of Morris of Rutherglen's wines and whisky, and a light food menu would be available soon.
