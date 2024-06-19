The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos
What's on

Morris of Rutherglen toasts multi-million-dollar wine and whisky experience

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
June 19 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Morris of Rutherglen head distiller Darren Peck and sixth-generation winemaker Madden Morris welcome the major investment in destination tourism. Picture by James Wiltshire
Morris of Rutherglen head distiller Darren Peck and sixth-generation winemaker Madden Morris welcome the major investment in destination tourism. Picture by James Wiltshire

A $20 million renovation at Morris of Rutherglen is now offering patrons a world-class immersive wine and whisky experience, less than a decade after the company was on its knees.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.