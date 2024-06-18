The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Chiltern 'druggies, thieves' confront brothers before punches thrown

By Court Reporter
June 18 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thomas Phibbs was involved in the fight with his brother, Robert. File photo
Thomas Phibbs was involved in the fight with his brother, Robert. File photo

Two brothers have been ordered to donate money to charity after a fight near Chiltern's main street.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.