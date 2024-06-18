Chiltern 'druggies, thieves' confront brothers before punches thrown

Two brothers have been ordered to donate money to charity after a fight near Chiltern's main street.
Robert and Thomas Phibbs were charged with unlawful assault after the altercation on High Street on January 12 this year.
The pair had stopped outside a home, causing the residents to look out before coming outside to confront the duo.
Thomas punched a man in the head as two women tried to stop the altercation.
Robert then threw a punch, hitting the victim in his right eye, before the dispute ended.
The residents went back into the home and the brothers left.
They were interviewed by police on January 27.
Robert admitted to his involvement but said he had no intention of hurting the man.
His brother said he pushed the man away and didn't use a closed fist.
"It was self defence," Thomas said.
Magistrate Ian Watkins said it wasn't their finest moment, and said they should be mates with the people given they live in the same town.
"Nah not these guys," one of the brothers said in Wodonga court.
"They're drug users and thieves."
The pair must each pay $500 to the court fund, which will be distributed to charity.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.