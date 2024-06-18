Man flown to hospital after being hurt by falling tree at North East property

UPDATE: A 63-year-old man has been flown to hospital after being injured by a falling tree at Upper Lurg.
The man had been cutting wood at his property when the tree fell onto him.
He had access to his phone and was able to call his wife, who raised the alarm with emergency crews about 9.45am on Tuesday.
The man wasn't trapped by the tree when police, SES volunteers and paramedics arrived at the Embling Road property.
A four-wheel-drive was required to access the man at the rural site.
Police and the SES members helped place the man onto a stretcher and he was driven to a nearby property before being flown to The Alfred in Melbourne.
The upper and lower body injuries, which include damage to the man's right hip, do not appear to be life threatening.
Emergency crews cleared the scene about 11.45am during the June 18 incident.
EARLIER: An air ambulance has been called to Upper Lurg after an incident reportedly involving a falling tree.
Emergency Crews were called to an Embling Road property, south of Glenrowan, about 9.45am on Tuesday.
A person was injured at the rural property during the June 18 incident.
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman confirmed crews were responding.
"Paramedics responded to reports of an incident in Upper Lurg at around 9:45am on 18 June 2024," the spokeswoman said.
"Advanced Life Support (ALS) and Mobile Intensive Care Ambulance (MICA) paramedics are currently on scene.
"An air ambulance has been dispatched.
"There are no further details at this stage."
More to come
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.