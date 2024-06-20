Ten things to do on the Border this weekend, June 22-23

BYTESized Productions' performance of Disney's Newsies Jr is packed with non-stop thrills and a timeless message. The inspiring 70-minute musical is based on the 1992 Disney film Newsies and the 2012 Broadway production of the same name. It covers the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of young newsies in Manhattan. When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsies' expense, Jack rallies young workers from across the city to strike. This musical features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein, and includes rousing songs like Carrying the Banner, Seize the Day and King of New York.
Whisky on the Murray festival returns to Corowa this weekend. Rug up and embrace the winter chill for an evening of all things whisky, fire and smoke. More than 25 distilleries will be on board for the second annual event. Live music by Wobbly Boot. Ticket price of $25 includes entry, Glencairn glass, access to distillery exclusives, tastings and live music. Some of the distillery's limited editions will be released specifically for this event. Food and drinks will be available on the night. Cut Throat Knives is hosting a knife sharpening workshop (1.30pm-3.30pm) for the ultimate experience gift for your favourite foodie. Bookings essential: https://corowadistilling.com.au/whisky-on-the-murray/
Enjoy a fun afternoon with friends while you update and upcycle your wardrobe. Simply donate five items and take five items. Drop off your pre-loved clothes from noon to 1pm and donate $10 as an entry fee. The swap starts at 2pm. All proceeds go to Betty's Place and Centre Against Violence. Phone or email to book a table at The Lincoln for lunch or dinner on Saturday, June 22. Mention this event when booking to get a free drink for everyone on the table. Phone (02) 6041 1114 or email info@thelincoln.com.au
Warm up to winter in Wodonga. Don your winter woollies and head to the Self Made Market in Junction Square. Enjoy good food, good shopping and good vibes to end your weekend on the right note!
The ultimate tribute show to Guns N' Roses, Lies N' Destruction rocks Sodens for one night only direct from Sydney. Lies N' Destruction bring its greatest hits show to Albury and recreates the iconic sound of the Appetite for Destruction era. The band is fiercely committed to reproducing the sound and energy of the real deal. Live and free.
Abigail Wighton performs lyric-rich, heartfelt songs about love, loss and everything in between. She will launch her second EP soon with a stripped back, cosy set at Rita's Kitchen. The EP captures the tumultuous emotions of her early twenties; longing, waiting, hoping for more. She will be supported by Border musicians Mayfair Lane with a set of original songs. Tickets: $15 for 16-plus, children free, from Humanitix
The little voices inside Riley's head know her inside and out. Now everything changes when Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2 introduces a new emotion: anxiety. There are multiple sessions this weekend (listed above) as well as Gold Class sessions if you want to go fancy!
Fresh from releasing their new album Songs To Help Us Grow, this family band cant wait to share some new songs with their little fans. Ava, Joel, Al and Drums the Panda are ready to rock with you. You never know where a new Mik Mak show will take you! But they do guarantee 45 minutes of giggling, singing and jiggling in the Mini Mak Mosh Pit. This show suits children aged 2 to 8. Tickets: $25
Keen to compost? Like to improve your heap? Learn how to create the world's most precious resource - healthy soil - from organic waste. Hosted by Beingreen Permaculture, the session covers cold and hot heaps, ways to use animal manure, leaf mould, using natives, fermentation composting and the 18-day Berkeley technique. Tickets: $15 from Humanitix
Restock your pantry and gather seasonal produce at the farmers' market. There will be fruit and vegetables, fresh herbs, tomatoes, honey, free-range pork, lamb, kimchi, artisan cheese, bread and pastries, smallgoods and smoked meats.
