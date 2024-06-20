Ten things to do on the Border this weekend, June 22-23

Whisky on the Murray festival returns to Corowa this weekend. Rug up and embrace the winter chill for an evening of all things whisky, fire and smoke. More than 25 distilleries will be on board for the second annual event. Live music by Wobbly Boot. Ticket price of $25 includes entry, Glencairn glass, access to distillery exclusives, tastings and live music. Some of the distillery's limited editions will be released specifically for this event. Food and drinks will be available on the night. Cut Throat Knives is hosting a knife sharpening workshop (1.30pm-3.30pm) for the ultimate experience gift for your favourite foodie. Bookings essential: https://corowadistilling.com.au/whisky-on-the-murray/