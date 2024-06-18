The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Parked car set on fire on Wodonga street, detectives investigating

BT
By Blair Thomson
June 18 2024 - 12:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The burnt out Ford Falcon on Pooley Court in Wodonga. It was set on fire on Monday night. Picture by James Wiltshire
The burnt out Ford Falcon on Pooley Court in Wodonga. It was set on fire on Monday night. Picture by James Wiltshire

A parked car has been set on fire on a Wodonga street.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.