Parked car set on fire on Wodonga street, detectives investigating

A parked car has been set on fire on a Wodonga street.
Fire crews were called to Pooley Court about 10.20pm on Monday, June 17.
The silver Ford Falcon was fully alight when firefighters arrived at the scene.
The car, which wasn't reported stolen, was gutted by the flames.
The windscreen appeared to have been smashed out of the vehicle.
Wodonga detectives are investigating the circumstances of the blaze.
Anyone with information can call (02) 6049 2600 or 1800 333 000.
