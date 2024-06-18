Star Saint sent straight to the tribunal on striking charge

Myrtleford star Lachie Murphy-Dale will front the Ovens and Murray tribunal after being charged by the league's match review panel.
Murphy-Dale has been reported for striking North Albury defender Julian Hayes late in the second quarter at Bunton Park.
He will front the tribunal on Wednesday, June 26, over the the incident which was graded careless, high and severe impact.
Based on the grading of severe impact, the charge was referred directly to the tribunal.
Hayes was knocked unconscious in the incident and took no further part in the match which the Hoppers won by 51 points.
He told The Border Mail on Monday that he had no recollection of the incident of which there is video footage of after the match was live streamed.
"I don't remember too much of the game," Hayes said.
"Watching the first-half back (on video), I'm slowly getting my memory back of it.
"I haven't been told how long I was knocked out for, but my first memory after it was being in the car with Mark Guiney (North Albury head of football) and my partner on the way to hospital to get scans."
Hayes will be forced to undergo the mandatory 21 days stand down under the concussion protocols.
Meanwhile Myrtleford's Nicholas Ferguson has accepted a one-match ban on a rough conduct charge.
Ferguson was reported by the field umpire for a rough tackle on Hoppers' forward Keith Tallent during the third quarter.
The incident was graded careless, high and medium impact.
Based on the grading, Ferguson was offered a two week suspension downgraded to one week for an early guilty plea.
Ferguson will be ineligible to play against Wodonga next week with the Saints having the bye this weekend due to the split-round.
