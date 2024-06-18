Albury chef and a boxer-turned-barista learn the ropes on new cafe together

East Albury's newest cafe is a ridgy-didge tribute to family and mateship.
The first business for Albury chef Craig Scolyer, Silly's Southern Cross Cafe honours his late brother Luke Anthony Ellis, aka "Silly", who died by suicide in 2017.
Employed by the Australian Defence Force for a decade in the infantry and as an electrician, Mr Ellis had a tattoo of the Southern Cross.
Scolyer said his cafe venture had been in the pipeline for about 12 months.
He picked up the keys after Easter and had been fitting out the Kenilworth Street premises since.
"My brother was five years younger than me," Scolyer said.
"(Along with sister Megan) We were pretty close-knit because we lost our mum when Luke was only 16."
Having worked for King River Cafe, Bullring Restaurant (Siesta Resort), Cafe Musette and in the hospitality industry in Perth, Scolyer said the time was finally right to go out on his own.
He had also employed former professional boxer and his mate, Mark Janssen, aka Magic, as the barista.
During the 1980s Janssen was an Australian and Australasian Middleweight Champion; he also won the Pan Pacific Light Heavyweight title in the 1990s.
The Queensland Hall of Fame champion had retired with 23 wins and 0 losses.
"I met Mark when I first went to his Lavington gym (Universal Sports)," Scolyer said.
"Gyms can be cliquey when you first walk in and Mark was really down to earth and welcoming to me. We've been friends ever since."
Having spent seven years coaching at Hall of Fame promoter Don King's training camp in Ohio, US, Janssen said boxing had allowed him to see the world and meet all types of people.
"I lived a life of luxury and stayed in five-star places and ate at fancy restaurants," he said.
"But my favourite restaurant was where Craig was cooking, Siesta Resort.
"I told him you have to get your own place one day."
Janssen, who continued to coach young boxers in Albury and did odd jobs on the side, jumped at the chance to learn the ropes on the coffee machine.
North Albury business Brothers Cup provided the training and the coffee beans.
"I absolutely loved it!" Janssen said.
"I had been doing waterproofing jobs on new builds where I was working alone and I didn't realise how much of a people-person I was."
Silly's Southern Cross offered homemade pies, sausage rolls, bacon and egg rolls and baked goods as well as Crust and Crumb Bakery pastries.
It would fire up its custom-made Southern Cross smoker for barbecue meals to-go from time to time.
Scolyer said Silly's Southern Cross would do business differently from other hospitality models.
He said he had often missed catching up with his brother because chefs worked weekends, night shifts and public holidays.
"This business will allow me to be much more flexible," he said.
Located at 347 Kenilworth Street (corner of Schubach Street), the cafe operates Monday to Friday 6.30am to 2pm and Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm.
