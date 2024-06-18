'They gave it their all' against tough opposition at championships

Ovens and Murray open coach Noel Halton has commended the league's representative netballers following their efforts at Netball Victoria's Association Championships in Melbourne on Sunday.
Both the seniors and 17-unders qualified for the semi-finals, with the A-grade line-up falling to winners Hampden Football Netball League 19-6.
The 17-unders were defeated by eventual winners Ballarat Football Netball League, 16-8
"They gave it their all and you can't ask for much more than that," Halton said.
"Obviously we all go there to try to win it, and all the girls performed really well, we were just beaten by a better team on the day."
The open side made some late changes to its original interleague squad, which lost to the Goulburn Valley League 45-40 at Shepparton last month.
Former Hume League star Sally Hunter made her O and M representative debut, while fellow Roo Indianna Frauenfelder also joined the ranks, along with experienced Wangaratta goaler Amanda Umanksi.
Halton said all players represented the league and their clubs well.
"They should be very proud of themselves," Halton said.
"The professionalism of the O and M and the way they organise these trips is second to none."
Albury Netball Association and Netball Wodonga also had a presence in the 15-under category at the Melbourne-based carnival, with Wodonga finishing fifth and Albury placing seventh after winning the qualifying zone event in Wodonga last month.
The second portion of the split Ovens and Murray League round will take place this weekend, with Lavington hosting Raiders, Wodonga meeting Yarrawonga and Wangaratta Rovers clashing with Wangaratta.
