'Broken promises': NDIS funding cut for mum who needs 12 hours help a day

A Wodonga woman with a rare congenital condition that leaves her unable to feed herself without specialised support is stranded in a potentially "life-threatening" state after losing critical funding.
Sheree Clampit has struggled through the past six weeks after the sudden decision by the National Disability Insurance Scheme.
She has only got by thanks to workers providing daily care for free.
Ms Clampit said she had been placed in a precarious and urgent situation as the NDIS funding allowed her to manage her daily life and also care for her eight-year-old son, Hayden.
Despite her persistent effort and multiple requests for help, she has received no response.
Ms Clampit, 30, was born with the condition arthrogryposis multiplex congenita, or AMC, which means she has virtually no muscle tissue in her arms or legs and is barely able to bend her joints.
She requires 12 to 14 hours of support each and every day, but that has been cut due to insufficient funding in her NDIS plan - all because her needs were not reviewed properly.
Independent support worker Jodie Louise, who had been caring for Ms Clampit for the past year, said what she had been going through was "appalling".
"And it's life threatening that she doesn't have that support," she said.
"If support workers weren't to check in on her, she would probably be dead by now."
Ms Clampit said not having the NDIS support meant she was unable to have her most basic needs met, which had created a "stressful and ineffective situation".
On April 11, Ms Clampit submitted a change of circumstances application as her care package wasn't sustainable.
Ms Clampit was told she would be contacted within 21 days, but that had not occurred.
"According to my support coordinator, in the legislation ... it was assumed my request had been denied after not being contacted within the 21-day period," she said.
"The NDIS charter of service guarantees responsive service within time standards, but this promise has been broken. It's been very frustrating."
However Ms Clampit said the lack of response had urged her to escalate the issue with NDIS Minister Bill Shorten.
"I have made countless calls to the minister's office," she said.
"I was told my case was escalated to the highest level, but I have received no decisions or follow-up.
"The standard response is to suggest that I use mainstream services, but these do not exist for me.
"Community supporters expect NDIS participants to use their NDIS funds, which I no longer have."
Ms Clampit said it was crucial she had support because "if I don't have it then who will feed me, or provide personal care? My basic needs depend on this support."
She said what was upsetting was that even though she had sent several emails to the minister's office, it had made no difference to her case.
The Border Mail contacted the minister's office but was referred to the NDIS office instead.
It is understood the funding for Ms Clampit's requirements runs for 12 months, allowing for 28 hours a week of individual support.
However, The Border Mail has been able to establish that the 60 to 80 hours a week she has claimed has resulted in that funding running out after seven months.
A reassessment request was provided in April, but missing was evidence for why the extra support was justified.
While a reassessment request was provided in April 2024, it did not have any supporting evidence with the request for increased support.
Ms Clampit's support co-ordinator is understood to have been told of this situation in May, with the supporting evidence then forwarded to the NDIS on June 7.
The National Disability Insurance Agency said it was reviewing Ms Clampit's case.
"Sheree has funding for a support coordinator who should assist her to spend in line with her NDIS budget or provide evidence to assist a plan reassessment should circumstances have changed," a spokesperson said.
"The agency has recently received new supporting evidence and will work with Sheree and her supports to ensure she has the disability-related supports she requires into the future."
Under the NDIS, participants are provided with a budget to purchase approved supports in line with the duration of their plan.
"The National Disability Insurance Agency's (NDIA) priority remains the safety and welfare of every participant, including Sheree," the spokesperson said.
Ms Clampit said it was a lot of pressure and stress to have, especially because she was also caring for Hayden.
"My son is very self-sufficient, but it's still difficult," she said.
Ms Clampit's support workers were now forced to work without pay if they chose to help.
"If it were me there's no way I could work for free," she said.
"I don't expect any help, but without it I'll have no one.
"People with disabilities aren't just a number."
Ms Louise said it was imperative that Ms Clampit's case be looked at, or at least "she gets an interim plan in place".
"She can't toilet herself or feed herself," she said.
"How long does the NDIS expect someone in that position without help to survive?"
Ms Louise said it was her livelihood working for clients such as Ms Clampit, and so in such a situation "we can't feed our own families".
"We workers also need to pay our rent; the cost of living is enormous," she said.
Ms Clampit said she had limited help outside of her support workers.
"But if they work for me, they're working for free and that makes my position harder," she said.
Ms Clampit said she felt a considerable emotional and physical toll because of the ordeal.
"Just like anyone else, I need and deserve the support to live independently," she said.
