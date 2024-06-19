The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Broken promises': NDIS funding cut for mum who needs 12 hours help a day

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
Updated June 20 2024 - 7:06am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sheree Clampit is struggling without any funding to care for her 12-14 hours a day. It's put an immense burden on her daily life and ability to function. Picture by James Wiltshire.
Sheree Clampit is struggling without any funding to care for her 12-14 hours a day. It's put an immense burden on her daily life and ability to function. Picture by James Wiltshire.

A Wodonga woman with a rare congenital condition that leaves her unable to feed herself without specialised support is stranded in a potentially "life-threatening" state after losing critical funding.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.