'The epitome of a self-made man': Premier lauds longtime Border MP

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan has paid tribute to former Border MP Lou Lieberman, telling Parliament he was "the epitome of a self-made man".
The homage came as part of a condolence motion passed in the Victorian Parliament on Tuesday, June 18, following Mr Lieberman's death on May 17.
Ms Allan lauded the service of the Wodonga resident who represented the seats of Benambra and Indi in the Victorian and federal lower houses and was a minister in the Garden State.
"Lou Lieberman was the epitome of a self-made man - a boy who grew up on the border and prided himself on the life he created, using only his hand, his heart and his mind," Ms Allan said.
"And there was a lot to be proud of: serving not only in this place but also in our nation's capital and also his work as a minister, making and remaking our state."
Ms Allan noted before embarking on his legal and political career that Mr Lieberman was a dairy factory worker, musician, shop assistant, storeman and serviceman.
"However, it was beneath the rafters of that grand Albury train station's verandah that Lou found his purpose," Ms Allan said.
"There, when working as a newsboy for The Border Mail, Lou would meet the man that sparked his life pursuit, Robert Menzies (founder of the Liberal Party and long-serving prime minister)."
Ms Allan said Mr Lieberman's greatest legacy to the state were changes he oversaw as planning minister.
"Some of the battles he fought then are as familiar to those of us in the chamber today as they were then - his reforms to enable home owners to build a flat or unit in their yard, for example, as well as his determination to reduce the over-reliance on spread and sprawl, instead encouraging developers, as he said, to look back towards the city and build in the well-established inner suburbs," Ms Allan said.
Opposition Leader John Pesutto and Nationals leader Peter Walsh also gave condolence speeches with the latter also addressing his planning reforms.
"I suppose if people asked Lou what his greatest contributions were in public life, he would talk about the significant reforms he made as the planning minister, establishing a one-stop shop for building permits and introducing heritage planning controls, particularly protecting prominent areas like Beechworth in his electorate for their architectural history," Mr Walsh said.
The Nationals leader reflected on Mr Lieberman's inaugural speech to the Victorian Parliament in 1976, which touched on the Dartmouth Dam that was then under construction.
"Those that understand the history of water in the Murray-Darling Basin would understand that it was the building of Dartmouth and the subsequent storage of water in Dartmouth that enabled us to go through the millennium drought with the Murray River still running," Mr Walsh said.
"If it had not been for Dartmouth, you could very easily have had a dry Murray River, like they did in 1914 in one of the previous droughts."
Mr Pesutto said Mr Lieberman "was a dedicated parliamentarian, capable minister and Liberal Party stalwart who was known for his generosity of spirit, his great intellect and his advocacy on behalf of the community".
Incumbent Benambra MP Bill Tilley also paid tribute to Mr Lieberman, who he regularly consulted for advice.
"He truly embodied statesmanship, honesty and integrity and, as I said, no fuss and bother, and I am sure that the Lieberman family will appreciate those very generous words, like those from the leader of the Opposition and the leader of the Nationals," Mr Tilley said after also praising the Premier's "well-researched" account of Mr Lieberman.
Mr Lieberman's wife Marj and children David, Justine and Ben and grandchildren were also acknowledged for their support in the various speeches.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.